Empire Glassworks "Chocolate Cookie Sundae Float" Water Pipe
About this product
This delicious ice cream float themed water pipe from Empire Glassworks is sure to get your mouth watering. The unbelievably detailed 9” inch Chocolate Cookie Sundae Bong is as functional as it is delectably aesthetic, featuring an angled peppermint straw mouthpiece that leads to a fixed diffuser downstem for ultra-smooth & flavorful rips. The vanilla ice-cream infused with dripping chocolate fudge, chocolate chips, and chocolate cookie on top are each individually handcrafted glasswork and surprisingly realistic. The Empire Glassworks Chocolate Cookie Sundae Float Mini Bong includes a clear opal flower bowl and arrives fully ready to slurp your worries away!
Get Connected:
Compatible with Dry Herbs 🌿
Empire Glassworks Worked Glass Water Pipe
Chocolate Cookie Sundae Float Themed
Premium Hand-Mixed Colored Glass
Measures 9" inches Tall
Diffused Downstem
Easy to Grip
Clear Opal Bowl Piece
14mm Ground Female Joint
Limited Quantity & Availability
Individually Handcrafted Artwork*
Chocolate Chips, Fudge & Cookie Accents
Proudly Handmade in the USA [Placentia, CA]
*Note: Every Empire Glassworks creation is individually handcrafted down to the finest detail leading to slight variations in color & design. Each piece comes out slightly different than the last, meaning the one you choose is guaranteed to be one of a kind!
