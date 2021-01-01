About this product

This delicious ice cream float themed water pipe from Empire Glassworks is sure to get your mouth watering. The unbelievably detailed 9” inch Chocolate Cookie Sundae Bong is as functional as it is delectably aesthetic, featuring an angled peppermint straw mouthpiece that leads to a fixed diffuser downstem for ultra-smooth & flavorful rips. The vanilla ice-cream infused with dripping chocolate fudge, chocolate chips, and chocolate cookie on top are each individually handcrafted glasswork and surprisingly realistic. The Empire Glassworks Chocolate Cookie Sundae Float Mini Bong includes a clear opal flower bowl and arrives fully ready to slurp your worries away!



Compatible with Dry Herbs 🌿

Empire Glassworks Worked Glass Water Pipe

Chocolate Cookie Sundae Float Themed

Premium Hand-Mixed Colored Glass

Measures 9" inches Tall

Diffused Downstem

Easy to Grip

Clear Opal Bowl Piece

14mm Ground Female Joint

Limited Quantity & Availability

Individually Handcrafted Artwork*

Chocolate Chips, Fudge & Cookie Accents

Proudly Handmade in the USA [Placentia, CA]



*Note: Every Empire Glassworks creation is individually handcrafted down to the finest detail leading to slight variations in color & design. Each piece comes out slightly different than the last, meaning the one you choose is guaranteed to be one of a kind!