About this product
This rack was made for partying. The Boobies Bowl Piece from Empire Glassworks features a unique double bowl design for packing not just one, but TWO bowls of your herbs at the same time! These heavy hitters allow you to take enormous rips, mix & match strains, or always have the next bowl waiting in line. The Empire Glassworks Boobies Bowl Piece is individually handcrafted from thick borosilicate glass with custom mixed coloring, equipped with a 14mm male joint that fits within any 14mm female joint water pipe. These Double D’s measure 2” inches tall by 2” inches wide, finished with handmade glass accents that replicate a supple pair of nips. The pleasurable dual bowl design provides two medium-sized, single-hole flower bowls that carry your smoke into the ground joint just below. The Boobies Double Bowl Piece is without a doubt the breast design ever conceived by Empire Glassworks!
Get Connected:
Compatible with Dry Herbs 🌿
Empire Glassworks Boobies Bowl Piece
Hand Spun Custom Blended Colors
Male Joint Fits Female Joints
Unique Double Bowl Design
Thick Borosilicate Glass
Worked Glass Nipples
14mm Male Joint
2” inches Wide
2” inches Tall
Dual Bowls
Easy to Grip
Ground Joint
Limited Edition
Boobies Themed
Individually Handmade*
Smoke Two Bowls at Once!
Water Pipe Replacement Bowl
Made in the USA [Placentia, CA]
Get Connected:
Compatible with Dry Herbs 🌿
Empire Glassworks Boobies Bowl Piece
Hand Spun Custom Blended Colors
Male Joint Fits Female Joints
Unique Double Bowl Design
Thick Borosilicate Glass
Worked Glass Nipples
14mm Male Joint
2” inches Wide
2” inches Tall
Dual Bowls
Easy to Grip
Ground Joint
Limited Edition
Boobies Themed
Individually Handmade*
Smoke Two Bowls at Once!
Water Pipe Replacement Bowl
Made in the USA [Placentia, CA]
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
CaliConnected Online Headshop
CaliConnected is an online headshop that aims to satisfy all of your smoking wants & needs in one convenient shopping experience. The company was founded by two marijuana connoisseurs with the vision to connect every customer with affordable hardware that can be proudly shown off. The CaliConnected name is all about the good vibes that are so closely associated with California, highlighted by the illegality & fun behind the counterculture movements of the 70’s through today’s libertarian acceptance and eventual legalization.
What began as a wholesale operation in early 2017 for supplying brick & mortar smoke shops with cheap prices on high-quality bongs & vapes, quickly evolved into an elaborate online headshop offering those same budget-friendly savings to anyone of age with a computer or smartphone. Thanks to our industry background, we used our established relationships with major brand names and amassed an endless supply of inventory that make up our affordable collections of bongs & dab rigs, vaporizers & e-nails, high-quality CBD, and an extensive selection of smoking accessories. We also design and maintain an expanding line of “Kush Clothing” found within our “Lifted Lifestyle” collection, a curated selection of 420-friendly accessories for yourself, your pets & your home.
At CaliConnected, customer service always comes first. We fulfill orders from California, Missouri, Michigan, New York, Pennsylvania, Florida & Georgia. This vast disbursement of shipping locations allows us to provide free ground shipping on all US orders over $20 and an average turnaround time on delivery within 2-5 days! Our devoted Customer Care Team is based out of Pennsylvania, operating independently from the warehouses in order to provide our clients the fastest and most efficient help possible. Let us be your new connect and you too can get a taste of the sweet California Dream.
What began as a wholesale operation in early 2017 for supplying brick & mortar smoke shops with cheap prices on high-quality bongs & vapes, quickly evolved into an elaborate online headshop offering those same budget-friendly savings to anyone of age with a computer or smartphone. Thanks to our industry background, we used our established relationships with major brand names and amassed an endless supply of inventory that make up our affordable collections of bongs & dab rigs, vaporizers & e-nails, high-quality CBD, and an extensive selection of smoking accessories. We also design and maintain an expanding line of “Kush Clothing” found within our “Lifted Lifestyle” collection, a curated selection of 420-friendly accessories for yourself, your pets & your home.
At CaliConnected, customer service always comes first. We fulfill orders from California, Missouri, Michigan, New York, Pennsylvania, Florida & Georgia. This vast disbursement of shipping locations allows us to provide free ground shipping on all US orders over $20 and an average turnaround time on delivery within 2-5 days! Our devoted Customer Care Team is based out of Pennsylvania, operating independently from the warehouses in order to provide our clients the fastest and most efficient help possible. Let us be your new connect and you too can get a taste of the sweet California Dream.