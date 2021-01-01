About this product
Nothing beats a good ol’ Bowl of Noods when you're feeling down. Chances are you’ll feel better every day just coming home to the amazingly handcrafted Bowl of Noods Mini Bong from Empire Glassworks. A clear opal flower bowl leads your smoke into a sleek black soup bowl base equipped with a three-hole diffuser downstem in the center. This thick glass mini bong stands 5” inches tall and is topped off with fully worked glass noodles, a scrumptious shrimp, an over-easy egg, and a miso soup spoon that serves as the mouthpiece. Grab your very own Empire Glassworks Bowl of Noods today and slurp your worries away!
Get Connected:
Compatible with Dry Herbs 🌿
Empire Glassworks Bowl of Noods Mini Bong
Highest-Quality Borosilicate Glass
Colored Glass Soup Accents
Fixed Diffuser Downstem
Miso Spoon Mouthpiece
Banger Hanger Design
Hand-Spun Colors
Highly Detailed
5” inches Tall
90° Joint Angle
14mm Female Joint
14mm Clear Opal Bowl
Individually Handcrafted*
Reinforced Dewar’s Joint
Ramen/Miso Soup Themed
Limited Quantity & Availability
American Made Glass [Placentia, CA]
*Note: Every Empire Glassworks creation is individually handcrafted to the finest detail leading to slight variations in color & design. Each piece comes out slightly different than the last, meaning the one you choose is guaranteed to be one of a kind!
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
CaliConnected Online Headshop
CaliConnected is an online headshop that aims to satisfy all of your smoking wants & needs in one convenient shopping experience. The company was founded by two marijuana connoisseurs with the vision to connect every customer with affordable hardware that can be proudly shown off. The CaliConnected name is all about the good vibes that are so closely associated with California, highlighted by the illegality & fun behind the counterculture movements of the 70’s through today’s libertarian acceptance and eventual legalization.
What began as a wholesale operation in early 2017 for supplying brick & mortar smoke shops with cheap prices on high-quality bongs & vapes, quickly evolved into an elaborate online headshop offering those same budget-friendly savings to anyone of age with a computer or smartphone. Thanks to our industry background, we used our established relationships with major brand names and amassed an endless supply of inventory that make up our affordable collections of bongs & dab rigs, vaporizers & e-nails, high-quality CBD, and an extensive selection of smoking accessories. We also design and maintain an expanding line of “Kush Clothing” found within our “Lifted Lifestyle” collection, a curated selection of 420-friendly accessories for yourself, your pets & your home.
At CaliConnected, customer service always comes first. We fulfill orders from California, Missouri, Michigan, New York, Pennsylvania, Florida & Georgia. This vast disbursement of shipping locations allows us to provide free ground shipping on all US orders over $20 and an average turnaround time on delivery within 2-5 days! Our devoted Customer Care Team is based out of Pennsylvania, operating independently from the warehouses in order to provide our clients the fastest and most efficient help possible. Let us be your new connect and you too can get a taste of the sweet California Dream.
