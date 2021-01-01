About this product

A glass Sherlock pipe designed with a ghastly guise, the Empire Glassworks “Alien” Hand Pipe will provide you with fatal rips from its deep dark bowl. Perfect for those who love Sci-Fi movies and horror flicks, this 6” inch heady glass pipe is heavily worked & colored to resemble the grisly ‘Predator’ alien with glow in the dark teeth and slime drips leaking from the mouth. Made of thick borosilicate glass, the Empire Glassworks Alien Hand Pipe is fully functional, extremely realistic, and a lethal addition to your glass pipe collection.



Compatible with Dry Herbs 🌿

Empire Glassworks “Alien” Hand Pipe

High Quality, Thick Borosilicate Glass

Worked Glass Opal Marbles

Glow in the Dark Teeth!

Custom Mixed Colors

Slyme Green Drips

7.25” inches Long

Left-Side Air Carb

Deep Flower Bowl

Alien Movie Inspired

Sherlock Style Design

Individually Handcrafted*

Limited Quantity & Availability

Thick Heady Glass Smoking Pipe

Proudly Handmade in the USA [Placentia, CA]



*Note: Every Empire Glassworks creation is individually handcrafted to the finest detail leading to slight variations in color & design. Each piece comes out slightly different than the last, meaning the one you choose is guaranteed to be one of a kind!