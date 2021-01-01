About this product
No more Mr. Rice Guy. Show the haters how you roll with the Empire Glassworks Shrimp Nigiri Sushi Hand Pipe. This delectable looking sushi-themed spoon pipe is individually handmade by the experts at Empire Glassworks using thick borosilicate glass & hand spun colors for an astounding design you’ll be proud to keep on display. The Shrimp Nigiri Sushi Hand Pipe features super realistic glass artwork including a raw shrimp and textured ball of rice which is seemingly held together by a thin seaweed wrap, just like traditional nigiri. The mouthpiece is located on the tip of the shrimp and a left-side air carb is incorporated directly into the rice for total mastery over the size of each rip. The Shrimp Nigiri Hand Pipe is equipped with a deep flower bowl for large bowl packs while still remaining portable & travel-friendly at modest 4.5” inches in length. They say money can’t buy happiness, but it sure can buy sushi!
Compatible with Dry Herbs 🌿
Empire Glassworks Shrimp Nigiri Hand Pipe
Premium Borosilicate & Pyrex Glass
Sushi Themed Glass Spoon Pipe
Highly Detailed Artwork
Hand Mixed Colors
Left-Side Air Carb
4.5” inches Long
2” inches Wide
Deep Bowl
Thick Glass
Textured Rice
Shrimp Mouthpiece
Worked Seaweed Wrap
Portable & Travel-Friendly
Great Gift Idea for Stoners
Limited Quantity & Availability
Individually Handcrafted Art Piece*
American Made Glass [Placentia, CA]
About this brand
CaliConnected Online Headshop
CaliConnected is an online headshop that aims to satisfy all of your smoking wants & needs in one convenient shopping experience. The company was founded by two marijuana connoisseurs with the vision to connect every customer with affordable hardware that can be proudly shown off. The CaliConnected name is all about the good vibes that are so closely associated with California, highlighted by the illegality & fun behind the counterculture movements of the 70’s through today’s libertarian acceptance and eventual legalization.
What began as a wholesale operation in early 2017 for supplying brick & mortar smoke shops with cheap prices on high-quality bongs & vapes, quickly evolved into an elaborate online headshop offering those same budget-friendly savings to anyone of age with a computer or smartphone. Thanks to our industry background, we used our established relationships with major brand names and amassed an endless supply of inventory that make up our affordable collections of bongs & dab rigs, vaporizers & e-nails, high-quality CBD, and an extensive selection of smoking accessories. We also design and maintain an expanding line of “Kush Clothing” found within our “Lifted Lifestyle” collection, a curated selection of 420-friendly accessories for yourself, your pets & your home.
At CaliConnected, customer service always comes first. We fulfill orders from California, Missouri, Michigan, New York, Pennsylvania, Florida & Georgia. This vast disbursement of shipping locations allows us to provide free ground shipping on all US orders over $20 and an average turnaround time on delivery within 2-5 days! Our devoted Customer Care Team is based out of Pennsylvania, operating independently from the warehouses in order to provide our clients the fastest and most efficient help possible. Let us be your new connect and you too can get a taste of the sweet California Dream.
