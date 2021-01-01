About this product
Bring some peace and serenity into your chill spot with the Zen Bonsai Mini Beaker from Empire Glassworks. The Zen Bonsai Beaker is the only water pipe you'll find with its very own thriving garden on the inside, complete with UV glass accents that shine bright under blacklight! The handmade glass artwork within the beaker replicates a large black cave that holds all of the forest-themed accents and plant life. Small rock sculptures and tiny trees branch off the cave in all directions, and a mesmerizing waterfall made of clear glass can be seen on the backside. The entire cave serves as a fixed diffuser downstem and uses holes at the bottom to filter your smoke through water as you inhale. The Zen Bonsai Bong is part of the new lineup of unique mini rigs from Empire Glassworks, each one themed after the vibrant ecosystems that make our planet so special. These contemporary mini rigs feature thick clear glass and measure 6.5” inches tall, highlighted by extremely detailed artwork at the core that spotlights the conservation of a specific at-risk habitat.
The Empire Glassworks Zen Bonsai Mini Beaker is equipped with a 14mm female joint on the front that sits at an upright 90-degree angle, making this bong perfect for dual compatible use. Choose between the included 14mm male banger for use with concentrates, swap it for a 14mm funnel bowl piece for dry herbs, or get both! The Zen Bonsai Mini Beaker is finished with stylish black Maria rings where the main chamber meets with the straight neck. Matching black glass accents can be found on the flared mouthpiece and reinforced dewars joint as well. Take a break with the Zen Bonsai Mini Beaker Bong today and enjoy hits as smooth & relaxing as the artwork inside.
Compatible with Dry Herbs and/or Wax 🌿🍯
Empire Glassworks Zen Bonsai Mini Rig
Thick Borosilicate Glass Water Pipe
Forest Cave & Waterfall Artwork
Worked Glass Plants & Trees
Reinforced Dewar’s Joint
Worked Maria Rings
UV Reactive Glass
6.5” inches Tall
Ground Joint
Straight Neck
90° Joint Angle
Banger Hanger
Blacklight Reactive
14mm Female Joint
14mm Quartz Banger
Thick Glass Beaker Bong
Sturdy 3.5” inch Flared Base
Individually Handcrafted Artwork*
American Made Glass [Placentia, CA]
About this brand
CaliConnected Online Headshop
CaliConnected is an online headshop that aims to satisfy all of your smoking wants & needs in one convenient shopping experience. The company was founded by two marijuana connoisseurs with the vision to connect every customer with affordable hardware that can be proudly shown off. The CaliConnected name is all about the good vibes that are so closely associated with California, highlighted by the illegality & fun behind the counterculture movements of the 70’s through today’s libertarian acceptance and eventual legalization.
What began as a wholesale operation in early 2017 for supplying brick & mortar smoke shops with cheap prices on high-quality bongs & vapes, quickly evolved into an elaborate online headshop offering those same budget-friendly savings to anyone of age with a computer or smartphone. Thanks to our industry background, we used our established relationships with major brand names and amassed an endless supply of inventory that make up our affordable collections of bongs & dab rigs, vaporizers & e-nails, high-quality CBD, and an extensive selection of smoking accessories. We also design and maintain an expanding line of “Kush Clothing” found within our “Lifted Lifestyle” collection, a curated selection of 420-friendly accessories for yourself, your pets & your home.
At CaliConnected, customer service always comes first. We fulfill orders from California, Missouri, Michigan, New York, Pennsylvania, Florida & Georgia. This vast disbursement of shipping locations allows us to provide free ground shipping on all US orders over $20 and an average turnaround time on delivery within 2-5 days! Our devoted Customer Care Team is based out of Pennsylvania, operating independently from the warehouses in order to provide our clients the fastest and most efficient help possible. Let us be your new connect and you too can get a taste of the sweet California Dream.
