About this product
Tired of having to count out 20 drops and having a mouth full of oil? Entourage has the answer to your problem with this highly concentrated WholeFlower Hemp Oil. The extra strength 1000mg version gives you a dose of 50mg while the 500mg option provides a dose of 25mg with just a single micro drop! Entourage WholeFlower Hemp Oil is a CBD tincture consisting of full-spectrum, high-quality CBD oil and is enhanced with proprietary cannabis terpenoids. These new tinctures are therapeutically-active, easy to consume, and very strong. Put an end to the tedious routine involved with sublingual CBD tinctures of the past and enjoy the first of its kind CBD micro-dosing with Entourage WholeFlower Hemp Oil!
About this brand
CaliConnected Online Headshop
CaliConnected is an online headshop that aims to satisfy all of your smoking wants & needs in one convenient shopping experience. The company was founded by two marijuana connoisseurs with the vision to connect every customer with affordable hardware that can be proudly shown off. The CaliConnected name is all about the good vibes that are so closely associated with California, highlighted by the illegality & fun behind the counterculture movements of the 70’s through today’s libertarian acceptance and eventual legalization.
What began as a wholesale operation in early 2017 for supplying brick & mortar smoke shops with cheap prices on high-quality bongs & vapes, quickly evolved into an elaborate online headshop offering those same budget-friendly savings to anyone of age with a computer or smartphone. Thanks to our industry background, we used our established relationships with major brand names and amassed an endless supply of inventory that make up our affordable collections of bongs & dab rigs, vaporizers & e-nails, high-quality CBD, and an extensive selection of smoking accessories. We also design and maintain an expanding line of “Kush Clothing” found within our “Lifted Lifestyle” collection, a curated selection of 420-friendly accessories for yourself, your pets & your home.
At CaliConnected, customer service always comes first. We fulfill orders from California, Missouri, Michigan, New York, Pennsylvania, Florida & Georgia. This vast disbursement of shipping locations allows us to provide free ground shipping on all US orders over $20 and an average turnaround time on delivery within 2-5 days! Our devoted Customer Care Team is based out of Pennsylvania, operating independently from the warehouses in order to provide our clients the fastest and most efficient help possible. Let us be your new connect and you too can get a taste of the sweet California Dream.