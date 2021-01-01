About this product

Travel to galaxies far, far away with the Snoop Dogg Pounds Spaceship Dab Rig! Designed by Famous Brandz in Collaboration with Californian gangster rapper Snoop Dogg, the Smoking Pounds Spaceship was created specifically for serious concentrate enthusiasts. Compact yet powerful, this 6” inch tall beauty is made from hand-blown borosilicate glass with an extra thick “launch-pad” base that keeps your dab rig safe when tabled. A newly designed ruffle percolator mimics the action of a showerhead percolator while taking up less space, diffusing your smoke into water for smooth moisture-conditioned hits. The Spaceship Rig also has a curved neck mouthpiece that works to effectively eliminate the backsplash of water from reaching the unique nozzle mouthpiece.



Those who love wax concentrates choose the Snoop Dogg Pounds Spaceship for its ability to deliver maximum potency with minimal harshness. The inline ruffle percolator sifts your smoke through tiny airways to properly cool & cleanse each rip, while the short airpath from the nail to mouthpiece allows for amazing tastes from your dabs. The Spaceship Dab Rig has everything you need to enjoy your extracts including a premium quartz banger, glass nail & dome, and a glass dabber tool for loading. Choose the glass bubbler dome to collect huge dense clouds, or the quartz bucket to better preserve the essential flavors of your concentrates.



Part interstellar vessel, part glass bubbler rig, the Snoop Dogg Pounds Spaceship has an out of this world ergonomic design ready to blast-off to unforeseen heights. This functional design was engineered to suit the more modern lifestyle, making the Spaceship Rig much easier to carry & more travel-friendly than your standard glass rig. The Snoop Dogg Pounds Spaceship is equipped with the best features available for a glass dab rig with no shortage of portability & style—a small but mighty addition to your fleet of glass pipes.



Compatible with Wax Concentrates 🍯

Snoop Dogg Pounds Spaceship Dab Rig

Famous Brandz x Snoop Dogg Collab

Hand-Blown Borosilicate Glass

Thick Launch-Pad Base

Nozzle Mouthpiece

Ergonomic Design

Inline Ruffle Perc

6" inches Tall

Bent Neck

14mm Male Joint

14mm Quartz Dome

14mm Quartz Banger Bucket

Snoop Dogg Pounds Fist Logo

Choice of Bold Colored Accents

Thick Scientific Glass Concentrate Rig