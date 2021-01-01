About this product
The Digital Straight Tube Rig by Famous Brandz is decorated from top to bottom with a dynamic geometric pattern that, especially after a few dabs, creates an irresistible illusion that’s easy to get lost in! Matching black glass accents on the mouthpiece and flared base give this oil rig even more of a sophisticated aesthetic while working to keep your water pipe stable between uses. Beneath the futuristic graphics that make this piece so unique, the Famous X Digital Rig is equipped with a 6-slit diffuser downstem that filters your vapor through water for smoother dabs. The downstem is removable to allow for easy cleaning and holds a high-grade quartz banger nail designed for tasty, low-temp dabs from your favorite wax concentrates.
The Famous X Digital Straight Tube Rig is made from thick borosilicate glass and measures 10” inches tall. The included premium quartz banger has a 14mm male joint with a 45-degree angled connection, allowing for easy access while keeping the heat of your torch flame away from the body of your water pipe. The straight neck even features an ice catcher for those who like their dabs with a frosty cold finish! The Famous X Digital Straight Tube Rig arrives complete with a matching collectors box that is reusable for safe storage. Snag this mesmerizing dab rig from Famous Brandz today at a price that simply can’t be beat.
Compatible with Wax Concentrates 🍯
Famous X Digital Straight Tube Rig
High-Grade Borosilicate Glass
Digital Geometric Artwork
6-Slit Diffuser Downstem
Rounded Mouthpiece
Black Glass Accents
Removable Stem
10” inches Tall
Ice Catcher
Flared Base
Easy to Clean
45° Joint Angle
14mm Female Joint
14mm Quartz Banger
Reusable Collectors Box
Thick Scientific Glass Oil Rig
Red/Gold Famous Brandz Decal
5” inch 18mm-to-14mm Downstem
Proudly Designed in Canada [Toronto]
CaliConnected Online Headshop
CaliConnected is an online headshop that aims to satisfy all of your smoking wants & needs in one convenient shopping experience. The company was founded by two marijuana connoisseurs with the vision to connect every customer with affordable hardware that can be proudly shown off. The CaliConnected name is all about the good vibes that are so closely associated with California, highlighted by the illegality & fun behind the counterculture movements of the 70’s through today’s libertarian acceptance and eventual legalization.
What began as a wholesale operation in early 2017 for supplying brick & mortar smoke shops with cheap prices on high-quality bongs & vapes, quickly evolved into an elaborate online headshop offering those same budget-friendly savings to anyone of age with a computer or smartphone. Thanks to our industry background, we used our established relationships with major brand names and amassed an endless supply of inventory that make up our affordable collections of bongs & dab rigs, vaporizers & e-nails, high-quality CBD, and an extensive selection of smoking accessories. We also design and maintain an expanding line of “Kush Clothing” found within our “Lifted Lifestyle” collection, a curated selection of 420-friendly accessories for yourself, your pets & your home.
At CaliConnected, customer service always comes first. We fulfill orders from California, Missouri, Michigan, New York, Pennsylvania, Florida & Georgia. This vast disbursement of shipping locations allows us to provide free ground shipping on all US orders over $20 and an average turnaround time on delivery within 2-5 days! Our devoted Customer Care Team is based out of Pennsylvania, operating independently from the warehouses in order to provide our clients the fastest and most efficient help possible. Let us be your new connect and you too can get a taste of the sweet California Dream.
