About this product
Take off to new heights with the Space Beaker Bong from Famous Brandz. The Famous X Space Beaker Bong features a reliable build made from thick borosilicate glass that measures 12” inches tall. Designed with the minimalist in mind, the Space Beaker has a primarily clear body with a white geometric pattern scattered throughout the body and base. A 6-slit diffuser downstem uses small incisions at the bottom of the glass to effectively filter your smoke through water inside the large beaker base as you inhale, and the stem is removable for hassle-free cleaning. Within the neck, a triple-pinched ice catcher allows you to stack up ice cubes inside the tube for more refreshing, frosty cold hits.
The Famous X Space Beaker Bong is equipped with a 14mm female joint that houses an included 14mm funnel bowl for your dry herbs. This thick glass bowl piece has a black glass handle for safely lifting the bowl while clearing the smoke inside your bong, and the handle doubles as a roll stop between uses. A rounded mouthpiece made from matching thick black glass is tooled for comfort to provide airtight draws and an ergonomic grip. Each Famous Glass Beaker Bong is delivered in a matching collectors box that is reusable for safe storage. Elegant, reliable, and highly affordable, the Famous X Space Beaker Bong is a true must-have for anyone seeking their next budget-friendly water pipe.
Get Connected:
Compatible with Dry Herbs 🌿
Famous X Space Beaker Bong
Premium Borosilicate Glass
6-Slit Diffuser Downstem
Triple-Pinch Ice Catcher
Rounded Mouthpiece
Black Glass Accents
Geometric Artwork
12” inches Tall
Beaker Base
Clear Glass
Easy to Clean
45° Joint Angle
Removable Stem
14mm Female Joint
14mm Male Bowl Piece
Reusable Collectors Box
Thick Scientific Glass Bong
Red/Gold Famous Brandz Decal
4.5” inch 18mm-to-14mm Downstem
Proudly Designed in Canada [Toronto]
About this brand
CaliConnected Online Headshop
CaliConnected is an online headshop that aims to satisfy all of your smoking wants & needs in one convenient shopping experience. The company was founded by two marijuana connoisseurs with the vision to connect every customer with affordable hardware that can be proudly shown off. The CaliConnected name is all about the good vibes that are so closely associated with California, highlighted by the illegality & fun behind the counterculture movements of the 70’s through today’s libertarian acceptance and eventual legalization.
What began as a wholesale operation in early 2017 for supplying brick & mortar smoke shops with cheap prices on high-quality bongs & vapes, quickly evolved into an elaborate online headshop offering those same budget-friendly savings to anyone of age with a computer or smartphone. Thanks to our industry background, we used our established relationships with major brand names and amassed an endless supply of inventory that make up our affordable collections of bongs & dab rigs, vaporizers & e-nails, high-quality CBD, and an extensive selection of smoking accessories. We also design and maintain an expanding line of “Kush Clothing” found within our “Lifted Lifestyle” collection, a curated selection of 420-friendly accessories for yourself, your pets & your home.
At CaliConnected, customer service always comes first. We fulfill orders from California, Missouri, Michigan, New York, Pennsylvania, Florida & Georgia. This vast disbursement of shipping locations allows us to provide free ground shipping on all US orders over $20 and an average turnaround time on delivery within 2-5 days! Our devoted Customer Care Team is based out of Pennsylvania, operating independently from the warehouses in order to provide our clients the fastest and most efficient help possible. Let us be your new connect and you too can get a taste of the sweet California Dream.
