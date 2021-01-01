About this product

The Focus V CARTA E-Rig is everything you've imagined portable dabbing should be packed within one sleek & powerful device. The CARTA Electronic Smart Rig Kit revolutionizes on-the-go dabbing, opening up new possibilities by incorporating replaceable battery power and taking portability to its logical conclusion. Previous models of portable dab rigs still rely heavily on electrical charging, whereas the Focus V CARTA can be charged through a USB or can rely solely on the power of two rechargeable 18350 batteries. Want to venture to the middle of the Sahara Desert on foot with a fully powered vape rig? The Focus V CARTA has you covered!



The Focus V CARTA is one of few dual compatible e-rigs where convenience doesn’t sacrifice performance. You can expect desktop-level hits free of combustion, no matter whether you’re enjoying wax concentrates or dry herbs. This dual use rig offers 4 temperature presets right out of the box, ranging from 600°F to 940°F, with temperature controls to a single degree available through the Focus V CARTA app.No matter whether you want to enjoy delicate coldwater hash or rugged terp diamonds, the CARTA app allows you to access the perfect temperature for the job by connecting your favorite smartphone* to your e-rig via bluetooth wireless technology. Not only does the app deliver you bull’s eye temperature control, but it also includes a remote control function and dab counter!



The Focus V CARTA Electronic Smart Rig Kit includes 2 buckets for your atomizer; one fashioned from quartz and the other from titanium. Both vape buckets can achieve higher levels of heat than the majority of competitors. The quartz bucket is perfect for quick heating and delicious hits, whereas the titanium bucket holds heat longer and is rugged enough to take some abuse. The ergonomic design of the Focus V CARTA includes a fully customizable removable glass top, making it even easier to pack up and hit the road. Rounded out by haptic feedback that vibrates to keep you aware of your vape rig’s status, the CARTA from Focus V is the pinnacle of portable dabbing.



Get Connected:



Compatible with Dry Herbs & Wax 🌿🍯

Focus V CARTA Electronic Rig Kit

Powerful Desktop Performance

Rechargeable 18650 Batteries

Quartz & Titanium Atomizers

4 Preset Heat Settings

Haptic Feedback

USB Charging

Bluetooth Capability*

Focus V CARTA App*

2-in-1 E-Rig Vaporizer

Compact & Travel-Friendly

Comfortable Ergonomic Design



Box Includes:



1 x Focus V CARTA Portable Vape Rig

1 x Borosilicate Glass Carb Cap

2 x Titanium Buckets

2 x Quartz Buckets

1 x Wax Chamber

1 x Dabber Tool

1 x Carrying Case

2 x 18350 Batteries

1 x Silicone Wax Container

1 x USB-C Charging Cable

1 x Pack of Alcohol Cleaning Wipes