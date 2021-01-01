About this product
The Gravitron has remained the most ruthless, yet efficient, smoking device on the market for a reason. The Gravitron is the first affordable glass gravity bong ever made and a true crowd pleaser for everyone from entry-level smoker to aficionado toker. A rubber seal lines the base perimeter of the inside bottle, preventing glass on glass contact for a seamless user experience. If accidents do happen, all parts are affordable and easy to replace. The Gravitron even has custom parts to upgrade your new Gravity Bong with the addition of a bubbling glass downstem or a quartz dab rig nail for concentrates! The Grav 11” Gravitron, or Medium Gravitron, is the smaller edition of Grav’s flagship product, and still as much fun to use & hard-hitting as it was way back in 2004 when it was invented.
The Medium 11” Gravitron is super easy to use. Start by filling the outer base with about 8” inches of water, which should hit just below the decal. Then place the glass bottle into the base, and load the included 12mm bowl with your dry herbs. Place the bowl in the mouthpiece of the bottle, and light your herbs while slowly pulling the bottle upwards at the same time. Gravity will cause the bowl to self-ignite as you continue pulling upwards and the inner bottle will fill with smoke. When you're ready, remove the bowl and inhale through the mouthpiece of the bottle as you push it back down into the water. This will create a pressurized flow of smoke and offer huge hits in record time. Get yourself a gravity bong you’ll be proud to keep on display with the Grav 11” Gravitron!
Get Connected:
Compatible with Dry Herbs 🌿
Grav® Medium Gravitron Gravity Bong
First Grav Labs Product Created
Premium Borosilicate Glass
Protective Rubber Lining
Replaceable Parts
11” inches Tall
Easy to Use
Gravitron Decal*
12mm Female Joint
12mm Glass Bowl Slide
Sturdy 3.5” inch Base Diameter
World's First Glass Gravity Bong
The Medium 11” Gravitron is super easy to use. Start by filling the outer base with about 8” inches of water, which should hit just below the decal. Then place the glass bottle into the base, and load the included 12mm bowl with your dry herbs. Place the bowl in the mouthpiece of the bottle, and light your herbs while slowly pulling the bottle upwards at the same time. Gravity will cause the bowl to self-ignite as you continue pulling upwards and the inner bottle will fill with smoke. When you're ready, remove the bowl and inhale through the mouthpiece of the bottle as you push it back down into the water. This will create a pressurized flow of smoke and offer huge hits in record time. Get yourself a gravity bong you’ll be proud to keep on display with the Grav 11” Gravitron!
Get Connected:
Compatible with Dry Herbs 🌿
Grav® Medium Gravitron Gravity Bong
First Grav Labs Product Created
Premium Borosilicate Glass
Protective Rubber Lining
Replaceable Parts
11” inches Tall
Easy to Use
Gravitron Decal*
12mm Female Joint
12mm Glass Bowl Slide
Sturdy 3.5” inch Base Diameter
World's First Glass Gravity Bong
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
CaliConnected Online Headshop
CaliConnected is an online headshop that aims to satisfy all of your smoking wants & needs in one convenient shopping experience. The company was founded by two marijuana connoisseurs with the vision to connect every customer with affordable hardware that can be proudly shown off. The CaliConnected name is all about the good vibes that are so closely associated with California, highlighted by the illegality & fun behind the counterculture movements of the 70’s through today’s libertarian acceptance and eventual legalization.
What began as a wholesale operation in early 2017 for supplying brick & mortar smoke shops with cheap prices on high-quality bongs & vapes, quickly evolved into an elaborate online headshop offering those same budget-friendly savings to anyone of age with a computer or smartphone. Thanks to our industry background, we used our established relationships with major brand names and amassed an endless supply of inventory that make up our affordable collections of bongs & dab rigs, vaporizers & e-nails, high-quality CBD, and an extensive selection of smoking accessories. We also design and maintain an expanding line of “Kush Clothing” found within our “Lifted Lifestyle” collection, a curated selection of 420-friendly accessories for yourself, your pets & your home.
At CaliConnected, customer service always comes first. We fulfill orders from California, Missouri, Michigan, New York, Pennsylvania, Florida & Georgia. This vast disbursement of shipping locations allows us to provide free ground shipping on all US orders over $20 and an average turnaround time on delivery within 2-5 days! Our devoted Customer Care Team is based out of Pennsylvania, operating independently from the warehouses in order to provide our clients the fastest and most efficient help possible. Let us be your new connect and you too can get a taste of the sweet California Dream.
What began as a wholesale operation in early 2017 for supplying brick & mortar smoke shops with cheap prices on high-quality bongs & vapes, quickly evolved into an elaborate online headshop offering those same budget-friendly savings to anyone of age with a computer or smartphone. Thanks to our industry background, we used our established relationships with major brand names and amassed an endless supply of inventory that make up our affordable collections of bongs & dab rigs, vaporizers & e-nails, high-quality CBD, and an extensive selection of smoking accessories. We also design and maintain an expanding line of “Kush Clothing” found within our “Lifted Lifestyle” collection, a curated selection of 420-friendly accessories for yourself, your pets & your home.
At CaliConnected, customer service always comes first. We fulfill orders from California, Missouri, Michigan, New York, Pennsylvania, Florida & Georgia. This vast disbursement of shipping locations allows us to provide free ground shipping on all US orders over $20 and an average turnaround time on delivery within 2-5 days! Our devoted Customer Care Team is based out of Pennsylvania, operating independently from the warehouses in order to provide our clients the fastest and most efficient help possible. Let us be your new connect and you too can get a taste of the sweet California Dream.