This bubbly accessory from Grav is a superb way to accent your favorite glass bong or upright bubbler with a new or replacement water pipe bowl piece. The Grav 14mm Bubble Bowl Piece features a male ground joint connection that will fit any 14mm female joint. Three worked glass marbles around the exterior of the bowl provide an ergonomic grip for easy handling and the deep bowl provides ample space for hearty bowl packs. Each of these water pipe replacement bowl pieces are made from thick borosilicate glass that always stays cool to the touch. The Grav 14mm Bubble Bowl Piece is available in a variety of colors to match any taste or preference, each adorned with a sandblasted GRAV decal on the outside.
Compatible with Dry Herbs 🌿
Grav® Bubble Bowl Piece
Thick Borosilicate Glass
Worked Glass Marbles
14mm Joint Size
2.5” inches Tall
Deep Bowl
Ergonomic Grip
Variety of Colors
Ground Glass Joint
Sandblasted GRAV Decal
Male Joint Fits Female Joints
Proudly Made in the USA [Austin, TX]
About this brand
CaliConnected Online Headshop
CaliConnected is an online headshop that aims to satisfy all of your smoking wants & needs in one convenient shopping experience. The company was founded by two marijuana connoisseurs with the vision to connect every customer with affordable hardware that can be proudly shown off. The CaliConnected name is all about the good vibes that are so closely associated with California, highlighted by the illegality & fun behind the counterculture movements of the 70’s through today’s libertarian acceptance and eventual legalization.
What began as a wholesale operation in early 2017 for supplying brick & mortar smoke shops with cheap prices on high-quality bongs & vapes, quickly evolved into an elaborate online headshop offering those same budget-friendly savings to anyone of age with a computer or smartphone. Thanks to our industry background, we used our established relationships with major brand names and amassed an endless supply of inventory that make up our affordable collections of bongs & dab rigs, vaporizers & e-nails, high-quality CBD, and an extensive selection of smoking accessories. We also design and maintain an expanding line of “Kush Clothing” found within our “Lifted Lifestyle” collection, a curated selection of 420-friendly accessories for yourself, your pets & your home.
At CaliConnected, customer service always comes first. We fulfill orders from California, Missouri, Michigan, New York, Pennsylvania, Florida & Georgia. This vast disbursement of shipping locations allows us to provide free ground shipping on all US orders over $20 and an average turnaround time on delivery within 2-5 days! Our devoted Customer Care Team is based out of Pennsylvania, operating independently from the warehouses in order to provide our clients the fastest and most efficient help possible. Let us be your new connect and you too can get a taste of the sweet California Dream.
