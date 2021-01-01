About this product

The Grav Coil Showerhead Perc Bong is an innovative water pipe equipped with a unique spiraling air path that not only looks amazing, but works to effectively cool down any rip you dare to challenge. As you inhale, your smoke will travel down the reinforced downstem and enter the base of the coil. Each hit is sent spiraling upwards through the clear glass coil, providing both an exceptional visual to watch and effectively extending the air path to give your smoke maximum time to cool down. The top of the coil redirects your smoke back into the base of the bong where a showerhead percolator sits ready for action. The showerhead perc uses multiple slits in the glass to diffuse each hit through water, filtering and moisture conditioning your smoke to silky smooth magnificence.



The Grav Coil Showerhead Perc Bong has an ergonomically designed straight neck situated on top of the main chamber, finished with a sandblasted GRAV decal on the front. A wide flared base works to keep your new bong stable between uses, and this water pipe arrives ready to rip with a 14mm male funnel bowl piece for your dry herbs. The Grav Coil Showerhead water pipe measures 13” inches tall and is made from premium borosilicate glass. We recommend filling the main chamber with about 3” inches of water for optimal filtration and draw-resistance. Choose between an entirely clear body so you never miss any of the action, or get this beast with stylish black accents on the showerhead percolator, interior stem, base, and flared mouthpiece. Enjoy super smooth, action-packed rips from your favorite dry herbs with the Grav Coil Showerhead Bong today!



Compatible with Dry Herbs 🌿

Grav® Coil Showerhead Perc Bong

High-Grade Borosilicate Glass

Spiraling Glass Air Path

Reinforced Downstem

Showerhead Perc

Unique Coil Perc

13” inches Tall

Flared Base

Straight Neck

90° Joint Angle

14mm Female Joint

14mm Male Funnel Bowl

Sandblasted GRAV Decal

Thick Scientific Glass Bong

Choice of Black or Clear Accents

American Made Glass [Austin, TX]