A sure bet to leave you longing for simpler times in the cafegymatorium, the Grav Milk Carton Bubbler will quickly become a staple of your daily morning routine. Shaped like a classic cafeteria milk carton, this highly original water pipe is handcrafted from thick borosilicate glass with a crystal clear body that measures 4” inches tall. Within the center, a fixed fission downstem uses small holes at the bottom of the stem to effectively filter your smoke through water in the base.



The Grav Milk Carton Water Pipe features a 14mm ground joint on the front of the glass, and includes a 14mm Grav Cup Bowl for your dry herbs. The open milk carton shape gives this water pipe plenty of diffusion power while the clear glass body ensures you never miss any of the action inside. A narrow opening at the spout of the carton serves as your mouthpiece, providing a comfortable draw while working to prevent the splash back of water from reaching your lips. Part of the brand new Sip Series from Grav, bring home one of the most unique glass designs of 2019 with the Milk Carton Bubbler today!



Compatible with Dry Herbs 🌿

Grav® Milk Carton Water Pipe

Premium Borosilicate Glass

Fixed Fission Downstem

Ergonomic Mouthpiece

Milk Carton Design

4” inches Tall

Thick Glass

45° Joint Angle

14mm Female Joint

14mm Male Cup Bowl

Sandblasted GRAV Decal

Clear Scientific Glass Bong

Proudly Designed in the USA

New Grav Sip Series Collection