Everyone loves a little rock and roll. Grav has taken their legendary Rocker Steamroller back to the drawing board and created a slightly larger version that is both virtually unspillable, and now virtually unbreakable too! The new and improved Silicone Grav Rocker Steamroller features a resilient silicone skin that covers the glass and keeps your hand pipe safe from minor falls and accidental drops. Just like the original Rocker Steamroller, this enhanced version is self-supporting between uses and can be safely tipped, wobbled, or spun around without spilling your precious materials! The interior of the Grav Silicone Rocker Steamroller is made from high-grade borosilicate glass while the silicone sleeve is made from premium food-grade silicone that is both nearly indestructible and will never burn if accidentally lit.
The protective silicone case around the new Grav Silicone Rocker Steamroller features four distinct openings that allow this hand pipe to outperform just about any steamroller of the past. The first is over the stamped GRAV logo which gives you a window seat to all of the action and provides an uncomplicated way to remove the glass from the silicone sleeve for hassle-free cleaning. The second hole is around the raised flower bowl and offers easy access to your dry herbs. The bowl on the Silicone Rocker Steamroller is easy to clear and the perfect size for personal bowl packs. The opening around the bowl was strategically designed so your flame only comes into contact with the glass while lighting your herbs.
Another slot above the front-side air carb provides you with your classic steamroller functionality, while the last opening is a comfortable silicone mouthpiece that allows you to clear big rips with ease. The mouthpiece also forms an ash-catching restriction to help prevent unwanted materials from pulling through to your mouth as you inhale. The Grav Silicone Rocker Steamroller measures 5.5” inches in length and is available in your choice between 5 stunning colors to match any taste or preference.
Get Connected:
Compatible with Dry Herbs 🌿
Grav® Silicone Rocker Steamroller Hand Pipe
Premium Food-Grade Silicone Sleeve
High Grade Borosilicate Glass
Front & Center Air Carb
Nearly Indestructible
Raised Glass Bowl
5.5” inch Length
Easy to Clean
Ergonomic Grip
Variety of Colors
GRAV Glass Decal
Unique Rocker Design
Portable & Pocket-Friendly
Rocks Back & Forth Without Spillage
Proudly Designed in the USA [Austin, TX]
CaliConnected Online Headshop
CaliConnected is an online headshop that aims to satisfy all of your smoking wants & needs in one convenient shopping experience. The company was founded by two marijuana connoisseurs with the vision to connect every customer with affordable hardware that can be proudly shown off. The CaliConnected name is all about the good vibes that are so closely associated with California, highlighted by the illegality & fun behind the counterculture movements of the 70’s through today’s libertarian acceptance and eventual legalization.
What began as a wholesale operation in early 2017 for supplying brick & mortar smoke shops with cheap prices on high-quality bongs & vapes, quickly evolved into an elaborate online headshop offering those same budget-friendly savings to anyone of age with a computer or smartphone. Thanks to our industry background, we used our established relationships with major brand names and amassed an endless supply of inventory that make up our affordable collections of bongs & dab rigs, vaporizers & e-nails, high-quality CBD, and an extensive selection of smoking accessories. We also design and maintain an expanding line of “Kush Clothing” found within our “Lifted Lifestyle” collection, a curated selection of 420-friendly accessories for yourself, your pets & your home.
At CaliConnected, customer service always comes first. We fulfill orders from California, Missouri, Michigan, New York, Pennsylvania, Florida & Georgia. This vast disbursement of shipping locations allows us to provide free ground shipping on all US orders over $20 and an average turnaround time on delivery within 2-5 days! Our devoted Customer Care Team is based out of Pennsylvania, operating independently from the warehouses in order to provide our clients the fastest and most efficient help possible. Let us be your new connect and you too can get a taste of the sweet California Dream.
