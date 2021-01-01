The G Pen Micro+ is the pinnacle of wax vaporizer pens. This discreet concentrate pen features supreme functionality and an intuitive design made for on-the-go vaping. The Micro+ replaces Grenco Science’s Micro G Vaporizer, outfitted with countless upgrades to match more modern and effective vape pens. The Micro+ is equipped with unique smart-chip technology that regulates consistent heat distribution to ensure that each dab is evenly vaporized, meaning more flavor and less wasted materials. Battery life was an issue with the original Micro G, and the Micro+ Vaporizer Pen features a more powerful, longer-lasting 850mAh lithium-ion battery with haptic feedback and USB-C charging.



The G Pen Micro+ Vaporizer features Cartridge Recognition Technology that allows you to switch between the Micro+ Tank or any other industry standard 510-thread pre-filled cartridge. This proprietary technology unique to G Pen recognizes when you swap your atomizer with a pre-filled cartridge and adjusts the Micro+ battery to apply separate power outputs for optimal heating. The Micro+ tank combines a fully ceramic heating plate with a quartz liner inside a stainless steel enclosure. The dual-channel stainless steel housing features integrated airflow that is built to provide consistent heat application. The result is optimized flavor profiles on every heat setting and balanced airflow for maximum vapor production.



The final component of the G Pen Micro+ Vaporizer is the food-grade silicone mouthpiece. The mouthpiece has an ergonomic design intended to rest comfortably on your lips with each pull. The ceramic air path inside the mouthpiece ensures steady airflow and offers hassle-free cleaning. Grenco Science bundled their Micro+ Vaporizer with a premium hemp travel case that includes designated space for a wax container, a mesh pocket with a branded G Pen Keychain Tool, and a USB to USB-C Charging Cable. Try out the latest and greatest in vape pen technology with the Grenco Science G Pen Micro+ Vaporizer today!



How to Use:



Using the G Pen Micro+ Vaporizer is very straightforward with its simple single-button controls. To turn the device on/off, rapidly click the power button 5 times. The LED light around the button will blink 3 times to let you know the device is fully powered. Click the button 3 times to toggle through the 3 voltage settings that are color-coded to represent each temperature. Blue signifies low heat (2.5V), green is medium (2.75V), and red represents high heat (3.0V).



Once the G Pen Micro+ is powered on and the tank is loaded, an optional Session Mode can be activated by clicking the power button twice. The LED light surrounding the power button will remain lit, and the vape battery will heat for 10 seconds without the need for holding the button down. This automatic heating can be canceled at any time by clicking the button again.



Get Connected:



Compatible with Wax Concentrates 🍯

Grenco Science G Pen Micro+ Vaporizer

Cartridge Recognition Technology

510-Threaded Vape Battery 🔋

Smart-Chip Technology

Extended Draw Mode

850mAh LI Battery

Ceramic Atomizer

USB-C Charging

Ergonomic Design

Single Button Controls

Universal 510-Threading

Consistent Heat Application

Discreet Pen Style Vaporizer

Works with Pre-Filled Cartridges

Premium Hemp Travel Case Included

Variable Voltage Battery (2.5V, 2.75V, and 3.0V)



Box Includes:



1 x G Pen Micro+

1 x Micro+ Tank

1 x Tank Cover

1 x Travel Case

1 x Mouthpiece

1 x Charging Cable

1 x Keychain Loading Tool