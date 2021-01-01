About this product
The G Pen Nova by Grenco Science is a conveniently small vape pen packed with mighty functionality just like its bigger brothers. Older G Pen models contain a proprietary threading that limited the tank and battery options to other Grenco Science products, but the G Pen Nova finally breaks the chains. Boasting universal 510-threaded connections, this sleek device allows you to conveniently switch between the included G Pen Nova Tank and your favorite pre-filled cartridges with ease. The G Pen Nova Tank was recently redesigned with a fully-ceramic chamber for extracting optimal flavors and evenly heating your favorite wax concentrates. The silicone mouthpiece is equipped with a built-in stainless steel loading tool for easy handling of your materials, while pass-through charging allows you to continue vaping while the device is plugged in. The G Pen Nova vaporizer combines subtly elegant style with advanced vapor production in one of the industry's sleekest new devices.
Using the G Pen Nova Vaporizer is simple and easy with straightforward single-button controls. To turn the device on/off, rapidly click the power button 5 times. The LED light around the button will blink 3 times to let you know the device is fully powered. Click the button 3 times to toggle through the 3 voltage settings that are color coded to represent each temperature. Blue signifies low heat (3.2V), green is Medium (3.5V), and red represents high heat (3.9V). To use the G Pen Nova Tank, slide the mouthpiece off the tank by gently pulling upward and use the loading tool attached to the mouthpiece to scoop your materials and insert them into the chamber. Once the G Pen Nova is powered on & loaded, an optional Extended Draw Mode can be activated by clicking the button twice. The LED light surrounding the power button will remain lit, and the vape battery will heat for 15 seconds without the need for holding the button down. This automatic heating can be canceled at any time by clicking the button again. Then hold down the power button to enjoy smooth, flavorful rips wherever life takes you with the G Pen Nova Vaporizer!
Get Connected:
Compatible with Wax Concentrates 🍯
Grenco Science G Pen Nova Vaporizer
510-Threaded Vaporizer Battery 🔋
Reverse Airflow Technology
Check Ball Valve System
Variable Voltage Battery
Fully Ceramic Atomizer
Extended Draw Mode
Micro-USB Charging
300mAh Battery
Great Beginners Vape
Single Button Controls
Pass-Through Charging
Universal 510-Threading
Discreet Pen Style Vaporizer
Ergonomic Silicone Mouthpiece
Works with Pre-Filled Cartridges
Integrated Stainless Steel Loading Tool
Variable Voltage Battery (3.2V, 3.5V, and 3.9V)
About this brand
CaliConnected Online Headshop
CaliConnected is an online headshop that aims to satisfy all of your smoking wants & needs in one convenient shopping experience. The company was founded by two marijuana connoisseurs with the vision to connect every customer with affordable hardware that can be proudly shown off. The CaliConnected name is all about the good vibes that are so closely associated with California, highlighted by the illegality & fun behind the counterculture movements of the 70’s through today’s libertarian acceptance and eventual legalization.
What began as a wholesale operation in early 2017 for supplying brick & mortar smoke shops with cheap prices on high-quality bongs & vapes, quickly evolved into an elaborate online headshop offering those same budget-friendly savings to anyone of age with a computer or smartphone. Thanks to our industry background, we used our established relationships with major brand names and amassed an endless supply of inventory that make up our affordable collections of bongs & dab rigs, vaporizers & e-nails, high-quality CBD, and an extensive selection of smoking accessories. We also design and maintain an expanding line of “Kush Clothing” found within our “Lifted Lifestyle” collection, a curated selection of 420-friendly accessories for yourself, your pets & your home.
At CaliConnected, customer service always comes first. We fulfill orders from California, Missouri, Michigan, New York, Pennsylvania, Florida & Georgia. This vast disbursement of shipping locations allows us to provide free ground shipping on all US orders over $20 and an average turnaround time on delivery within 2-5 days! Our devoted Customer Care Team is based out of Pennsylvania, operating independently from the warehouses in order to provide our clients the fastest and most efficient help possible. Let us be your new connect and you too can get a taste of the sweet California Dream.
