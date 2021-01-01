About this product

The G Pen Nova by Grenco Science is a conveniently small vape pen packed with mighty functionality just like its bigger brothers. Older G Pen models contain a proprietary threading that limited the tank and battery options to other Grenco Science products, but the G Pen Nova finally breaks the chains. Boasting universal 510-threaded connections, this sleek device allows you to conveniently switch between the included G Pen Nova Tank and your favorite pre-filled cartridges with ease. The G Pen Nova Tank was recently redesigned with a fully-ceramic chamber for extracting optimal flavors and evenly heating your favorite wax concentrates. The silicone mouthpiece is equipped with a built-in stainless steel loading tool for easy handling of your materials, while pass-through charging allows you to continue vaping while the device is plugged in. The G Pen Nova vaporizer combines subtly elegant style with advanced vapor production in one of the industry's sleekest new devices.



Using the G Pen Nova Vaporizer is simple and easy with straightforward single-button controls. To turn the device on/off, rapidly click the power button 5 times. The LED light around the button will blink 3 times to let you know the device is fully powered. Click the button 3 times to toggle through the 3 voltage settings that are color coded to represent each temperature. Blue signifies low heat (3.2V), green is Medium (3.5V), and red represents high heat (3.9V). To use the G Pen Nova Tank, slide the mouthpiece off the tank by gently pulling upward and use the loading tool attached to the mouthpiece to scoop your materials and insert them into the chamber. Once the G Pen Nova is powered on & loaded, an optional Extended Draw Mode can be activated by clicking the button twice. The LED light surrounding the power button will remain lit, and the vape battery will heat for 15 seconds without the need for holding the button down. This automatic heating can be canceled at any time by clicking the button again. Then hold down the power button to enjoy smooth, flavorful rips wherever life takes you with the G Pen Nova Vaporizer!



Get Connected:

Compatible with Wax Concentrates 🍯

Grenco Science G Pen Nova Vaporizer

510-Threaded Vaporizer Battery 🔋

Reverse Airflow Technology

Check Ball Valve System

Variable Voltage Battery

Fully Ceramic Atomizer

Extended Draw Mode

Micro-USB Charging

300mAh Battery

Great Beginners Vape

Single Button Controls

Pass-Through Charging

Universal 510-Threading

Discreet Pen Style Vaporizer

Ergonomic Silicone Mouthpiece

Works with Pre-Filled Cartridges

Integrated Stainless Steel Loading Tool

Variable Voltage Battery (3.2V, 3.5V, and 3.9V)