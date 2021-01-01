About this product
Love the functionality but hate all the pitfalls of your standard E-Rig? Well, the High Five Duo E-Rig is here to help! The Duo Vaporizer is a revolutionary dual-purpose vaporizer for use with both dry herbs and wax concentrates. The LED display allows you to adjust and set your ideal vaping temperatures and control each session’s duration with the touch of a button. You can always trust your chosen heat setting because, unlike other E-Rigs, the High Five Duo’s complex microprocessor allows for minimal fluctuations and an accurate temperature reading of the bowl instead of the heating element. The precise and intelligent heating system delivers an experience that will enable you to fully enjoy the full flavors and potency of any herbs or concentrates. If you aren’t impressed yet, the Duo features new technology that pulls vapor away from the atomizer, heating element/wires, and other electrical connections, thereby effectively preventing frequent atomizer failure, sticky components, and residue buildup!
The High Five Duo E-Rig is second-to-none when it comes to battery life and is equipped with one of the longest-lasting batteries of any electric dab rig on the market. When your battery does eventually drain, plug in the USB-C fast charger to simultaneously charge the unit while maintaining all functionality for continued use. Topping things off, the High Five Duo features built-in ambient lighting that changes between 11 different colors of your choosing with adjustable brightness on each. The Duo also includes a large capacity 16mm bowl that is perfect if you enjoy group sessions, a thick borosilicate glass bubbler mouthpiece that is removable for easy cleaning, and a high-quality protective carrying case for taking your vaporizer with you on-the-go. Pairing functionality and performance that exceeds expectations with a one-of-a-king alluring aesthetic, the High Five Duo E-Rig Vaporizer is all geared up to elevate your vaporizer game to the next level.
Get Connected:
Compatible with Dry Herbs & Wax 🌿🍯
High Five Vaporizers Duo E-Rig
Deadly Accurate Temperatures
Fully Adjustable Heat Settings
Advanced Microprocessor
Adjustable Brightness
Removable Airpath
Haptic Feedback
Water Filtration
Rapid Heat Up
Easy to Clean
Ergonomic Grip
Long Battery Life
Vibrant LED Display
Fast USB-C Charging
Pass-Through Charging
11 Ambient Light Settings
Large Capacity 16mm Bowl
Dual Function Electric Dab Rig
Zip-Up Protective Carrying Case
Box Includes:
1 x High Five Duo E-Rig Vaporizer
1 x Glass Bubbler Mouthpiece
1 x Magnetic Carb Cap
1 x USB-C Charger
1 x Titanium Bowl
1 x Quartz Bowl
1 x Loading Tool
1 x Hex Key Tool
1 x Carrying Case
1 x 3-Year Device Warranty
1 x 6-Month Atomizer Warranty
About this brand
CaliConnected Online Headshop
CaliConnected is an online headshop that aims to satisfy all of your smoking wants & needs in one convenient shopping experience. The company was founded by two marijuana connoisseurs with the vision to connect every customer with affordable hardware that can be proudly shown off. The CaliConnected name is all about the good vibes that are so closely associated with California, highlighted by the illegality & fun behind the counterculture movements of the 70’s through today’s libertarian acceptance and eventual legalization.
What began as a wholesale operation in early 2017 for supplying brick & mortar smoke shops with cheap prices on high-quality bongs & vapes, quickly evolved into an elaborate online headshop offering those same budget-friendly savings to anyone of age with a computer or smartphone. Thanks to our industry background, we used our established relationships with major brand names and amassed an endless supply of inventory that make up our affordable collections of bongs & dab rigs, vaporizers & e-nails, high-quality CBD, and an extensive selection of smoking accessories. We also design and maintain an expanding line of “Kush Clothing” found within our “Lifted Lifestyle” collection, a curated selection of 420-friendly accessories for yourself, your pets & your home.
At CaliConnected, customer service always comes first. We fulfill orders from California, Missouri, Michigan, New York, Pennsylvania, Florida & Georgia. This vast disbursement of shipping locations allows us to provide free ground shipping on all US orders over $20 and an average turnaround time on delivery within 2-5 days! Our devoted Customer Care Team is based out of Pennsylvania, operating independently from the warehouses in order to provide our clients the fastest and most efficient help possible. Let us be your new connect and you too can get a taste of the sweet California Dream.
