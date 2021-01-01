About this product

The Heavy Duty Beaker by Higher Standards stands at a modest 13” inches tall, designed for big powerful hits with superior stability. Handmade in the USA, the Higher Standards Heavy Duty Beaker features an extra-thick borosilicate glass build that’s extremely durable and always reliable. The extra-wide beaker bottom chamber holds more water than other similarly sized water pipes to deliver double the moisture-conditioning, while small slits in the removable diffuser downstem create ultra-fine bubbles to ensure optimal water filtration.



The Higher Standards Beaker Bong comes in a premium collector’s box that’s perfect for safely storing or traveling with your water pipe. The impressive 8” straight neck features a three-pronged ice pinch that delivers a straight blast of powerful smoke, especially when used in conjunction with the included ice tray. The custom ice tray was designed for molding cubes that fit perfectly inside the straight tube neck. The Higher Standards Heavy Duty Beaker Bong includes a 14mm borosilicate funnel bowl piece that fits into the downstem via ground glass for an airtight seal. This airtight seal was engineered and calibrated to deliver satisfying chugs with low-draw resistance on every hit. Handcrafted from the finest glass and designed for maximum water filtration, the Heavy Duty Beaker Bong by Higher Standards raises the bar for luxury dry herb smoking.



Compatible with Dry Herbs 🌿

Higher Standards Heavy Duty Beaker

High-Grade Borosilicate Glass

Voluminous Beaker Chamber

Maximum Water Filtration

Ice Pinch/ Ice Catcher

Diffuser Downstem

Extra Thick Glass

13” inches Tall

Straight Neck

Ground Joints

45° Joint Angle

Custom Ice Tray

14mm Female Joint

Low-Draw Resistance

Reusable Collectors Box

14mm Male Funnel Bowl Piece

Thick Scientific Glass Water Pipe

American Made Glass [NYC, New York]