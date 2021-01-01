About this product
If you’ve ever tried to light your bowl using sunlight and a magnifying glass, well, you’re clearly not alone. The Hitoki Trident Laser Bong uses a concentrated beam of light to burn your flowers in the most natural way possible for a healthier and tastier alternative to lighting your bowls with a butane lighter. This high-tech, crowd-pleasing laser combustion process is fun to watch, completely safe, and hits super smooth. The Hitoki Trident is equipped with multiple power settings, safety interlocks, an LED power level indicator light, and fast USB-C charging that provides over 280 uses on a single charge.
The Hitoki Trident Laser Combustion Bong is built from durable aircraft-grade aluminum with a luxurious design that offers a new level of smoking sophistication. The power settings give complete control over the laser intensity with two separate operating modes that let you choose between a “hold to fire” mode or an automated 9-second fire mode. This unique laser combustion bong has an integrated water filter that filters your smoke through water inside the clear glass base. The transparent base combined with the red laser cylinder shield lets you watch the entire process from laser ignition to smoke!
The Hitoki Trident Laser Combustion Bong is available in Black, Rose Gold, and an elegant 24k Gold. Each color includes a silicone hookah hose and color matching mouthpiece that makes hitting this piece a breeze. A removable ceramic loading chamber that serves as the water pipe bowl allows for easy loading and screws into the top of the water chamber. This unique laser ignition water pipe is backed by Hitoki’s 3 Year Extended Warranty for peace of mind. Enjoy the purest and cleanest hits imaginable from an unrivaled futuristic water pipe with the Hitoki Trident Laser Bong today!
How To Use:
-Fully charge the Hitoki Trident Laser Combustion Bong before first use with the included charger. A full charge takes approximately 1 hour and 45 minutes.
-Unlock the inner locks and attach the hose adapter to the bottom chamber.
-Twist the water reservoir open and fill it with a small amount of water. Don’t fill past the water level line at the bottom of the metal stem.
-Unscrew the ceramic loading chamber from the top of the water chamber and pack with finely ground herb.
-Reconnect inner locks — if they aren’t connected, the laser won’t fire.
-Insert the silicone hose/whip into the hose connector.
-Press the power button at the top of the unit 5 times to activate the Trident, then press the button three times to choose between the three color-coded heat settings.
-Choose between holding the button to light, or double-tap the button for a continuous 9-second beam. Then draw from on the hose to fill the chamber with smoke while the laser fires.
-Continue to draw from the hose until the chamber is clear again.
Get Connected:
Compatible with Dry Herbs 🌿
Hitoki Trident Laser Combustion Bong
Aircraft-Grade Aluminum Exterior
Laser Ignition Smoking Device
3 Laser Intensity Settings
Removable Ceramic Bowl
Laser Viewing Window
Integrated Water Filter
Instant Combustion
2 Operating Modes
USB-C Fast Charging
280+ Uses Per Charge
FDA Standard Interlocks
LED Power Level Indicator
Lifespan of Over 5,000 Hours
Healthier, Cleaner & Tastier Hits
3 Year Manufacturers Extended Warranty
Box Includes:
1 x Hitoki Trident Laser Bong
1 x USB-C Charging Cable
1 x High Output Adapter
1 x Loading Chamber
1 x Hose Connector
1 x Metal Compressor
1 x Silicone Hookah Hose
CAUTION: The Hitoki Trident is a class 4 visible laser and should not be altered or modified in any way. Discontinue use immediately if the red laser cylinder shield is compromised and contact the manufacturer for a replacement.
About this brand
CaliConnected Online Headshop
CaliConnected is an online headshop that aims to satisfy all of your smoking wants & needs in one convenient shopping experience. The company was founded by two marijuana connoisseurs with the vision to connect every customer with affordable hardware that can be proudly shown off. The CaliConnected name is all about the good vibes that are so closely associated with California, highlighted by the illegality & fun behind the counterculture movements of the 70’s through today’s libertarian acceptance and eventual legalization.
What began as a wholesale operation in early 2017 for supplying brick & mortar smoke shops with cheap prices on high-quality bongs & vapes, quickly evolved into an elaborate online headshop offering those same budget-friendly savings to anyone of age with a computer or smartphone. Thanks to our industry background, we used our established relationships with major brand names and amassed an endless supply of inventory that make up our affordable collections of bongs & dab rigs, vaporizers & e-nails, high-quality CBD, and an extensive selection of smoking accessories. We also design and maintain an expanding line of “Kush Clothing” found within our “Lifted Lifestyle” collection, a curated selection of 420-friendly accessories for yourself, your pets & your home.
At CaliConnected, customer service always comes first. We fulfill orders from California, Missouri, Michigan, New York, Pennsylvania, Florida & Georgia. This vast disbursement of shipping locations allows us to provide free ground shipping on all US orders over $20 and an average turnaround time on delivery within 2-5 days! Our devoted Customer Care Team is based out of Pennsylvania, operating independently from the warehouses in order to provide our clients the fastest and most efficient help possible. Let us be your new connect and you too can get a taste of the sweet California Dream.
