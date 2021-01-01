If you’ve ever tried to light your bowl using sunlight and a magnifying glass, well, you’re clearly not alone. The Hitoki Trident Laser Bong uses a concentrated beam of light to burn your flowers in the most natural way possible for a healthier and tastier alternative to lighting your bowls with a butane lighter. This high-tech, crowd-pleasing laser combustion process is fun to watch, completely safe, and hits super smooth. The Hitoki Trident is equipped with multiple power settings, safety interlocks, an LED power level indicator light, and fast USB-C charging that provides over 280 uses on a single charge.



The Hitoki Trident Laser Combustion Bong is built from durable aircraft-grade aluminum with a luxurious design that offers a new level of smoking sophistication. The power settings give complete control over the laser intensity with two separate operating modes that let you choose between a “hold to fire” mode or an automated 9-second fire mode. This unique laser combustion bong has an integrated water filter that filters your smoke through water inside the clear glass base. The transparent base combined with the red laser cylinder shield lets you watch the entire process from laser ignition to smoke!



The Hitoki Trident Laser Combustion Bong is available in Black, Rose Gold, and an elegant 24k Gold. Each color includes a silicone hookah hose and color matching mouthpiece that makes hitting this piece a breeze. A removable ceramic loading chamber that serves as the water pipe bowl allows for easy loading and screws into the top of the water chamber. This unique laser ignition water pipe is backed by Hitoki’s 3 Year Extended Warranty for peace of mind. Enjoy the purest and cleanest hits imaginable from an unrivaled futuristic water pipe with the Hitoki Trident Laser Bong today!



How To Use:



-Fully charge the Hitoki Trident Laser Combustion Bong before first use with the included charger. A full charge takes approximately 1 hour and 45 minutes.

-Unlock the inner locks and attach the hose adapter to the bottom chamber.

-Twist the water reservoir open and fill it with a small amount of water. Don’t fill past the water level line at the bottom of the metal stem.

-Unscrew the ceramic loading chamber from the top of the water chamber and pack with finely ground herb.

-Reconnect inner locks — if they aren’t connected, the laser won’t fire.

-Insert the silicone hose/whip into the hose connector.

-Press the power button at the top of the unit 5 times to activate the Trident, then press the button three times to choose between the three color-coded heat settings.

-Choose between holding the button to light, or double-tap the button for a continuous 9-second beam. Then draw from on the hose to fill the chamber with smoke while the laser fires.

-Continue to draw from the hose until the chamber is clear again.



Get Connected:



Compatible with Dry Herbs 🌿

Hitoki Trident Laser Combustion Bong

Aircraft-Grade Aluminum Exterior

Laser Ignition Smoking Device

3 Laser Intensity Settings

Removable Ceramic Bowl

Laser Viewing Window

Integrated Water Filter

Instant Combustion

2 Operating Modes

USB-C Fast Charging

280+ Uses Per Charge

FDA Standard Interlocks

LED Power Level Indicator

Lifespan of Over 5,000 Hours

Healthier, Cleaner & Tastier Hits

3 Year Manufacturers Extended Warranty



Box Includes:



1 x Hitoki Trident Laser Bong

1 x USB-C Charging Cable

1 x High Output Adapter

1 x Loading Chamber

1 x Hose Connector

1 x Metal Compressor

1 x Silicone Hookah Hose



CAUTION: The Hitoki Trident is a class 4 visible laser and should not be altered or modified in any way. Discontinue use immediately if the red laser cylinder shield is compromised and contact the manufacturer for a replacement.