About this product
The K-Vape, one of the most popular portable herbal vaporizers on the market, is now available in a brand new, ultra-stylish finish. The 24K Limited Edition K-Vape features the same advanced technology and dependability as the original K-Vape, but with eye-catching gold trim available in both white and black. This limited edition vaporizer also comes with a matching KandyPens grinder, as well as a K-Vape tray so you'll have all the tools you'll need to get lifted!
Developed by KandyPens, the 24k K-Vape Vaporizer is compatible with dry herbs and features true convection technology. True convection meaning that your herbs never come into direct contact with the heating element. Instead, they are essentially "baked" in the K-Vape's large stainless steel heating chamber, allowing the active ingredients to be released without being combusted. The result is true vaporization with no burning and no smoke, just pure vapor. The K-Vape utilizes 3 different temperature settings (360F, 380F, 420F), which you can set and cycle through with the push of a button.
The K-Vape is built to last. Constructed from high quality materials, the K-Vape's durable yet elegant design make it perfect for vaping on-the-go. KandyPens it so confident in the K-Vape's quality and functionality, they've covered it under an unprecedented lifetime warranty! Any issues related to the heating element, battery or electronics are fully covered by the manufacturer warranty, making the K-Vape one of the most trusted portable herbal vaporizers on the market.
Compatible with Dry Herbs 🌿
KandyPens Limited Edition 24k K-Vape Vaporizer
24K Limited Edition and Accessory Kit
BPA-Free Stainless Steel Chamber
True Convection Technology
3 Temperature Settings
Zero Combustion
Micro USB Charging
3 Minute Auto-Shutoff
Single Button Controls
Large Heating Chamber
Portable & Travel-Friendly
Lifetime Warranty on Parts
About this brand
CaliConnected Online Headshop
CaliConnected is an online headshop that aims to satisfy all of your smoking wants & needs in one convenient shopping experience. The company was founded by two marijuana connoisseurs with the vision to connect every customer with affordable hardware that can be proudly shown off. The CaliConnected name is all about the good vibes that are so closely associated with California, highlighted by the illegality & fun behind the counterculture movements of the 70’s through today’s libertarian acceptance and eventual legalization.
What began as a wholesale operation in early 2017 for supplying brick & mortar smoke shops with cheap prices on high-quality bongs & vapes, quickly evolved into an elaborate online headshop offering those same budget-friendly savings to anyone of age with a computer or smartphone. Thanks to our industry background, we used our established relationships with major brand names and amassed an endless supply of inventory that make up our affordable collections of bongs & dab rigs, vaporizers & e-nails, high-quality CBD, and an extensive selection of smoking accessories. We also design and maintain an expanding line of “Kush Clothing” found within our “Lifted Lifestyle” collection, a curated selection of 420-friendly accessories for yourself, your pets & your home.
At CaliConnected, customer service always comes first. We fulfill orders from California, Missouri, Michigan, New York, Pennsylvania, Florida & Georgia. This vast disbursement of shipping locations allows us to provide free ground shipping on all US orders over $20 and an average turnaround time on delivery within 2-5 days! Our devoted Customer Care Team is based out of Pennsylvania, operating independently from the warehouses in order to provide our clients the fastest and most efficient help possible. Let us be your new connect and you too can get a taste of the sweet California Dream.
