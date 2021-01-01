About this product
KandyPens answered the call for more power in your pocket with one of the only 350mAh 510-threaded vape batteries available. Ultra-compact and discreet even with pre-filled cartridges screwed on, the KandyPens 350mAh battery offers longer battery life for on-the-go use that keeps on going. Variable voltage lets you feel how you want with a few clicks of a button. Available in three sleek color schemes (Cherry Red, Black, White) with stylish KandyPens logos embellished on the shiny exterior, the KandyPens 350mAh vape pen battery looks just as good as it performs.
The KandyPens 350mAh battery features a single-button control for easy operation. Press the button five times to turn it on & off. Press three times to adjust voltage. LED lights in the button and bottom of the pen are color-coded to indicate voltage level:
Green - 3.7v
Blue - 3.9v
Red - 4.1v
Click the button twice to enter sesh mode. The coil will stay heated for easy sharing and back-to-back hits. An included 510-threaded USB charger enables rapid charging from your car, computer, home, and more.
Get Connected:
KandyPens 350mAh 510-Thread Vaporizer Battery 🔋
Compatible with Industry Standard Pre-Filled Cartridges
Three Color Schemes - Cherry Red, Black, White
Variable Voltage (3.7v, 3.9v, 4.1v)
350mAh Battery
Sesh Mode
LED Lights
Ultra-Compact
USB Charging
Universal 510-Threading
Kandypens Insignia & Logo
Concealable Vape Pen Design
Measures 6" inches Long
About this brand
CaliConnected Online Headshop
CaliConnected is an online headshop that aims to satisfy all of your smoking wants & needs in one convenient shopping experience. The company was founded by two marijuana connoisseurs with the vision to connect every customer with affordable hardware that can be proudly shown off. The CaliConnected name is all about the good vibes that are so closely associated with California, highlighted by the illegality & fun behind the counterculture movements of the 70’s through today’s libertarian acceptance and eventual legalization.
What began as a wholesale operation in early 2017 for supplying brick & mortar smoke shops with cheap prices on high-quality bongs & vapes, quickly evolved into an elaborate online headshop offering those same budget-friendly savings to anyone of age with a computer or smartphone. Thanks to our industry background, we used our established relationships with major brand names and amassed an endless supply of inventory that make up our affordable collections of bongs & dab rigs, vaporizers & e-nails, high-quality CBD, and an extensive selection of smoking accessories. We also design and maintain an expanding line of “Kush Clothing” found within our “Lifted Lifestyle” collection, a curated selection of 420-friendly accessories for yourself, your pets & your home.
At CaliConnected, customer service always comes first. We fulfill orders from California, Missouri, Michigan, New York, Pennsylvania, Florida & Georgia. This vast disbursement of shipping locations allows us to provide free ground shipping on all US orders over $20 and an average turnaround time on delivery within 2-5 days! Our devoted Customer Care Team is based out of Pennsylvania, operating independently from the warehouses in order to provide our clients the fastest and most efficient help possible. Let us be your new connect and you too can get a taste of the sweet California Dream.
