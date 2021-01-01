About this product

Don't let the name fool you, the KandyPens MINI vaporizer is designed to produce large and smooth clouds of vapor. This next generation wax pen is powered by a robust 950 mAh lithium-ion battery with a the coilless ceramic atomizer that can be set to three different temperatures. A state-of-the-art deep dish chamber with an elevated air-flow system safeguards the MINI from leaking thanks to a deep dish ceramic chamber and elevated air-flow system, the wax stays right where you want it... in the atomizer. And the battery comes with a Lifetime Warranty to give you the peace of mind that KandyPens is known to provide.



Get Connected:



Compatible with Wax Concentrates 🍯

KandyPens MINI Vaporizer Pen

Variable Temperature Control (350°, 390° and 430°)

Coilless Atomizer

Leak-Proof

510 Threaded Battery

Elevated Air-Flow Design

950 mAh Lithium Ion Battery

Pass Through Charging (Mini-USB)

Auto Shutoff Safety Feature