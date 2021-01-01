About this product
Pair your favorite brand of all-natural pre-rolled blunts wraps with this delightfully decorated rolling tray from King Palm. The Royal Party Rolling Tray measures 8” by 10” inches, a happy balance between sizable rolling space and portability when on the move. Easily roll from the comfort of your lap or use this tray for keeping your table clean & organized. The smooth coat finish on the top makes the King Palm Rolling Tray easy to wipe down while rounded edges ensure no materials get left behind. A King Palm gold crown logo is proudly adorned across the center with an assortment of King Palm Leaf Wraps in the background. Grab your favorite blunt wraps, grind up your materials, and enjoy a flat rolling surface anytime needed with the King Palm Royal Party Rolling Tray.
King Palm Royal Party Rolling Tray 💨
High Quality Aluminum
Smooth Top Coating
Flat Rolling Surface
10” inches Long
8” inches Wide
Rounded Edges
Medium Metal Tray
Great Gift for Stoners
Portable & Travel-Friendly
Gold King Palm Crown Logo
CaliConnected Online Headshop
CaliConnected is an online headshop that aims to satisfy all of your smoking wants & needs in one convenient shopping experience. The company was founded by two marijuana connoisseurs with the vision to connect every customer with affordable hardware that can be proudly shown off. The CaliConnected name is all about the good vibes that are so closely associated with California, highlighted by the illegality & fun behind the counterculture movements of the 70’s through today’s libertarian acceptance and eventual legalization.
What began as a wholesale operation in early 2017 for supplying brick & mortar smoke shops with cheap prices on high-quality bongs & vapes, quickly evolved into an elaborate online headshop offering those same budget-friendly savings to anyone of age with a computer or smartphone. Thanks to our industry background, we used our established relationships with major brand names and amassed an endless supply of inventory that make up our affordable collections of bongs & dab rigs, vaporizers & e-nails, high-quality CBD, and an extensive selection of smoking accessories. We also design and maintain an expanding line of “Kush Clothing” found within our “Lifted Lifestyle” collection, a curated selection of 420-friendly accessories for yourself, your pets & your home.
At CaliConnected, customer service always comes first. We fulfill orders from California, Missouri, Michigan, New York, Pennsylvania, Florida & Georgia. This vast disbursement of shipping locations allows us to provide free ground shipping on all US orders over $20 and an average turnaround time on delivery within 2-5 days! Our devoted Customer Care Team is based out of Pennsylvania, operating independently from the warehouses in order to provide our clients the fastest and most efficient help possible. Let us be your new connect and you too can get a taste of the sweet California Dream.
