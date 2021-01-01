About this product

Boasting a completely original design and patented waterless filtration system, Genius Pipe is a loose leaf pipe of unprecedented ease-of-use and quality. Genius Pipe will fit in your pocket or purse, perfect for smoking on-the-go. Unlike bongs and bubblers, Genius Pipe cools and filters smoke using a waterless filter that doesn't water down the flavor and aroma of dry herb. The makers of the Genius Pipe followed the principles of zen design to hone the traditional herb pipe into a masterfully simple and effective pipe. With 12 strong magnets snugly holding each piece together, the Genius Pipe is incredibly easy to use and clean. There's no herb pipe as smart as Genius Pipe.



Compatible with Dry Herbs 🌿

Genius Pipe - Classic Edition

Pocket-Friendly Dry Pipe

Waterless Filtration

Magnetic Attachments

Anodized Aluminum

Super Discreet

Easy-to-Clean