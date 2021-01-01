CaliConnected Online Headshop
Genius Pipe - Classic Edition
About this product
Boasting a completely original design and patented waterless filtration system, Genius Pipe is a loose leaf pipe of unprecedented ease-of-use and quality. Genius Pipe will fit in your pocket or purse, perfect for smoking on-the-go. Unlike bongs and bubblers, Genius Pipe cools and filters smoke using a waterless filter that doesn't water down the flavor and aroma of dry herb. The makers of the Genius Pipe followed the principles of zen design to hone the traditional herb pipe into a masterfully simple and effective pipe. With 12 strong magnets snugly holding each piece together, the Genius Pipe is incredibly easy to use and clean. There's no herb pipe as smart as Genius Pipe.
Compatible with Dry Herbs 🌿
Pocket-Friendly Dry Pipe
Waterless Filtration
Magnetic Attachments
Anodized Aluminum
Super Discreet
Easy-to-Clean
