Made by Hemp's Hemp Extract Tinctures are a line of full-spectrum CBD oil produced from a proprietary blend of cannabinoids found in domestically grown industrial hemp. Full-spectrum CBD oil contains a healthy ratio of CBD with trace amounts of other naturally occurring terpenes & extracted cannabinoids that help this product work to its fullest potential. All Made by Hemp products are free from artificial flavors & unnatural ingredients, and contain less than .3% of THC so it will not cause any intoxicating effects.
This Made by Hemp CBD Oil Tincture is a 1 oz. (30ml) dropper bottle with a whopping 2000mg strength (phytocannabinoids). Most CBD tincture strengths start in the range of 300-500mg, while 2000mg is definitely considered “extra strength.” This higher hemp extract content has been shown to help people achieve their wellness goals faster and more noticeably than other lower strength CBD tinctures.
Now you might be thinking, this stuff must taste awful. If you have yet to try hemp extract, it’s known for tasting similar to a mouthful of dirt or grass. On the contrary, Made by Hemp’s Hemp Extract Tinctures are sweetened using raw, organic materials and come available in mouthwatering Strawberry Crème, Mojito Lime, and French Vanilla flavors. These delectable CBD flavors are intended to be enjoyed both sublingually and mixed into your favorite food or beverages!
CaliConnected Online Headshop
CaliConnected is an online headshop that aims to satisfy all of your smoking wants & needs in one convenient shopping experience. The company was founded by two marijuana connoisseurs with the vision to connect every customer with affordable hardware that can be proudly shown off. The CaliConnected name is all about the good vibes that are so closely associated with California, highlighted by the illegality & fun behind the counterculture movements of the 70’s through today’s libertarian acceptance and eventual legalization.
What began as a wholesale operation in early 2017 for supplying brick & mortar smoke shops with cheap prices on high-quality bongs & vapes, quickly evolved into an elaborate online headshop offering those same budget-friendly savings to anyone of age with a computer or smartphone. Thanks to our industry background, we used our established relationships with major brand names and amassed an endless supply of inventory that make up our affordable collections of bongs & dab rigs, vaporizers & e-nails, high-quality CBD, and an extensive selection of smoking accessories. We also design and maintain an expanding line of “Kush Clothing” found within our “Lifted Lifestyle” collection, a curated selection of 420-friendly accessories for yourself, your pets & your home.
At CaliConnected, customer service always comes first. We fulfill orders from California, Missouri, Michigan, New York, Pennsylvania, Florida & Georgia. This vast disbursement of shipping locations allows us to provide free ground shipping on all US orders over $20 and an average turnaround time on delivery within 2-5 days! Our devoted Customer Care Team is based out of Pennsylvania, operating independently from the warehouses in order to provide our clients the fastest and most efficient help possible. Let us be your new connect and you too can get a taste of the sweet California Dream.
