With the Magical Butter Botanical Extractor you can make your own canna-butter & infused oil at home! Combining an immersion blender with a high-quality heating unit and digital thermostat, the Magical Butter infuser machine grinds, heats, stirs, and steeps your herbal extracts with ease. Simply select the temperature (160°, 190°, 220°, 250°F), and then select the time depending on the type of extract. Choose between 1 hour for oil, 2 hours for butter, 4 hours for tinctures, or an 8 hour freestyle mode. The Magical Butter Botanical Extractor is incredibly easy to use, even if you have no prior cooking or baking edibles. Create herbal infused desserts, drinks, sauces, soups, or even skin & beauty products with ease using the included Magic Butter Cook Book. The possibilities of what you can create with the Magical Butter Extractor are endless!



The Magical Butter Extractor was designed from the ground up with scientific rigor to create an entirely new kind of kitchen appliance. This is the first unit designed exclusively for the creation of medicinal grade edibles with laboratory-grade temperature controls and a programmable digital thermostat. This means that unlike other kitchen appliances such as crockpots, immersion cookers or using manual stove top methods of the past, the Magical Butter can yield powerful results without the need for constant monitoring. This is ideal for both casual users looking for a new way to enjoy their dry herbs and seasoned veterans wishing to expedite the process of making edibles.



The Magical Butter Botanical Extractor offers a much healthier and hassle-free way to consume your herbs. Rather than inhaling vapors or smoke which may irritate the sinuses and lungs, your essential blends can be readily absorbed into your bloodstream through digestion. Simply add your desired ingredients and using a simple one button press, the Magical Butter Extractor will yield impressive, potent results on a consistent basis. Measuring 14” inches tall, this oil and butter infuser can make up to 5 cups of per cycle, or as little as 2 cups, and be ready in as little as 1 hour! Single button controls and a unique self cleaning function make cooking edibles at home even easier than before. Grab the MagicalButter Botanical Extractor today and start enjoying high quality oils, butters, tinctures and concentrates made from the comfort of your very own kitchen!



Compatible with Dry Herbs 🌿

Create Herbal Infused Butter, Oil & More

Makes 2-5 Cups per Cycle (Capacity)

Little to No Labor Necessary!

5 Temperature Settings

One Button Operation

Sturdy Construction

Fully Automatic

Easy to Use

Weighs 10lbs

14” inches Tall

10” inches Wide

10” inch Diameter

Self Cleaning Function

Ready in as Little as 1 Hour

Countertop Dry Herb Extractor

Programmable Digital Thermostat

Laboratory-Grade Temperature Controls

Makes Oils, Butters, Tinctures & Concentrates

Microprocessor-Controlled Program Sequences



Box Includes:



1 x MagicalButter MB2E

1 x 110v Power Cord

1 x Purifying Filter

1 x Green LoveGlove

1 x Immersion Blender

1 x Stainless Steel Pitcher

1 x Magical Butter Cookbook

1 x Owner's Manual / Instruction Manual