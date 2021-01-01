About this product
Mary’s Nutritionals Elite Gel Pen is perfect for anyone constantly on-the-go in need of a quick and discreet way to apply a topical CBD-rich hemp oil. This unique twist dispenser pen is very easy to use and lasts for 50 applications. Like other topical ointments, Mary’s Nutritionals Elite Gel Pen gets applied to the skin and provides soothing relief from muscle aches & pains by drawing excess blood into the surrounding muscles and tissue to help them recover faster.
Whether your competitive athlete, weightlifter, or just enjoy working out, the CBD Elite Gel Pen from Mary’s Nutritionals is the recovery product for you. Not only is this topical pain-relief gel effective at soothing sore muscles, but it's full of honest & nutrient-packed ingredients that are good for your skin too. Packed with tons of amazing plant extracts and 100mg of powerful CBD, Mary’s Nutritionals Elite Gel Pen will be as much a treat for your muscles as it is for your skin.
The hemp plant is amazing in large part thanks to the health & wellness effects of cannabidiol or CBD. An all-natural, non-intoxicating compound extracted from the hemp plant using CO2, CBD oil has been shown to offer promising health & medicinal benefits that are still being studied. When taken, CBD interacts with the receptors of the endocannabinoid system located all over the body, including the brain & nervous system, which in essence has a duty to keep the body in a neutral or balanced state. So why use a topical CBD gel for your muscles? Early research shows positive findings using CBD for increased joint mobility, decreased muscle inflammation, and a decrease in muscle soreness & overall recovery time. So next time you're sore and hurting, lose the ice pack and harness the recovery power of CBD with Mary’s Nutritionals Elite Gel Pen.
Mary’s Nutritionals Elite CBD Gel Pen
Phytocannabinoids: 100mg CBD
All-Natural Organic Ingredients
Reduces Inflammation
Twist Dispenser Pen
Topical Muscle Gel
Size: 6.21 grams
Easy to Use
Made in the USA
Targeted Application
Soothes Aches & Pains
Full-Spectrum CBD Extract
Supports your Endocannabinoid System
3rd Party Lab Tested for Purity & Potency
CaliConnected Online Headshop
CaliConnected is an online headshop that aims to satisfy all of your smoking wants & needs in one convenient shopping experience. The company was founded by two marijuana connoisseurs with the vision to connect every customer with affordable hardware that can be proudly shown off. The CaliConnected name is all about the good vibes that are so closely associated with California, highlighted by the illegality & fun behind the counterculture movements of the 70’s through today’s libertarian acceptance and eventual legalization.
What began as a wholesale operation in early 2017 for supplying brick & mortar smoke shops with cheap prices on high-quality bongs & vapes, quickly evolved into an elaborate online headshop offering those same budget-friendly savings to anyone of age with a computer or smartphone. Thanks to our industry background, we used our established relationships with major brand names and amassed an endless supply of inventory that make up our affordable collections of bongs & dab rigs, vaporizers & e-nails, high-quality CBD, and an extensive selection of smoking accessories. We also design and maintain an expanding line of “Kush Clothing” found within our “Lifted Lifestyle” collection, a curated selection of 420-friendly accessories for yourself, your pets & your home.
At CaliConnected, customer service always comes first. We fulfill orders from California, Missouri, Michigan, New York, Pennsylvania, Florida & Georgia. This vast disbursement of shipping locations allows us to provide free ground shipping on all US orders over $20 and an average turnaround time on delivery within 2-5 days! Our devoted Customer Care Team is based out of Pennsylvania, operating independently from the warehouses in order to provide our clients the fastest and most efficient help possible. Let us be your new connect and you too can get a taste of the sweet California Dream.
