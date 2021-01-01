About this product

Mary’s Nutritionals Elite Gel Pen is perfect for anyone constantly on-the-go in need of a quick and discreet way to apply a topical CBD-rich hemp oil. This unique twist dispenser pen is very easy to use and lasts for 50 applications. Like other topical ointments, Mary’s Nutritionals Elite Gel Pen gets applied to the skin and provides soothing relief from muscle aches & pains by drawing excess blood into the surrounding muscles and tissue to help them recover faster.



Whether your competitive athlete, weightlifter, or just enjoy working out, the CBD Elite Gel Pen from Mary’s Nutritionals is the recovery product for you. Not only is this topical pain-relief gel effective at soothing sore muscles, but it's full of honest & nutrient-packed ingredients that are good for your skin too. Packed with tons of amazing plant extracts and 100mg of powerful CBD, Mary’s Nutritionals Elite Gel Pen will be as much a treat for your muscles as it is for your skin.



The hemp plant is amazing in large part thanks to the health & wellness effects of cannabidiol or CBD. An all-natural, non-intoxicating compound extracted from the hemp plant using CO2, CBD oil has been shown to offer promising health & medicinal benefits that are still being studied. When taken, CBD interacts with the receptors of the endocannabinoid system located all over the body, including the brain & nervous system, which in essence has a duty to keep the body in a neutral or balanced state. So why use a topical CBD gel for your muscles? Early research shows positive findings using CBD for increased joint mobility, decreased muscle inflammation, and a decrease in muscle soreness & overall recovery time. So next time you're sore and hurting, lose the ice pack and harness the recovery power of CBD with Mary’s Nutritionals Elite Gel Pen.



Mary’s Nutritionals Elite CBD Gel Pen

Phytocannabinoids: 100mg CBD

All-Natural Organic Ingredients

Reduces Inflammation

Twist Dispenser Pen

Topical Muscle Gel

Size: 6.21 grams

Easy to Use

Made in the USA

Targeted Application

Soothes Aches & Pains

Full-Spectrum CBD Extract

Supports your Endocannabinoid System

3rd Party Lab Tested for Purity & Potency