About this product
See your herb in a new light with the MasonBrite LED Magnifying Mason Jar! The MasonBrite Storage Jar features a one-of-a-kind LED magnifying glass lid with a universal design that can fit on all wide-mouth mason jars, no matter the size. Each lid contains three extra-bright LED lights that illuminate the intricate features of your flower inside when you tap on the silicone touch button located on top. The clear viewing glass provides 3x, and 5x magnification views so you can easily see the beauty of its contents without straining your eyes. MasonBrite LED Magnifying Mason Jars are often found in dispensaries to help customers get a closer look at their cannabis flower before buying, but they’re equally useful for smokers who like to keep their herbs fresh while admiring the features of their precious nugs between sessions.
The MasonBrite LED Magnifying Mason Jar is sold as a set that includes the magnifying lid, an 8 oz. mason jar, a branded USB charging cord with a matching AC wall adapter, and a microfiber cloth for wiping down the magnifying glass. The LED lights are powered by an 80mAh Lithium-ion battery and can be charged by plugging the included charger into the discreet port on the side of the lid. We highly recommend turning the lights off when not in use, as LED lights can affect the potency of cannabis and CBD flowers with prolonged exposure. The MasonBrite lid provides an airtight fit on the included glass mason jar or any wide-mouth mason jar from Ball, Kerr, and Bernardin ranging from 8 oz to 128 oz. in size. Take a deeper look into what you’re smoking with LED Magnifying Mason Jar from MasonBrite!
Get Connected:
Compatible with Dry Herbs 🌿
MasonBrite LED Magnifying Mason Jar
Glass Storage Container
Magnifying Glass Lid
Smell-Proof Storage
Built-in LED Lights
Newest Version
Unique Design
5” inches Tall
2” inch Tall Lid
3.5” inches Wide
2.5” inch Wide Lens
3x & 5x Magnification
Airtight Glass Stash Jar
80mAh Lithium-Ion Battery
Kit Includes:
1 x MasonBrite LED Magnifying Lid v2.0
1 x 8 oz. Wide-Mouth Mason Jar
1 x Microfiber Cleaning Cloth
1 x C-Type Charging Cable
1 x USB Wall Charger
1 x Safe Storage Box
Get Connected:
About this brand
CaliConnected Online Headshop
CaliConnected is an online headshop that aims to satisfy all of your smoking wants & needs in one convenient shopping experience. The company was founded by two marijuana connoisseurs with the vision to connect every customer with affordable hardware that can be proudly shown off. The CaliConnected name is all about the good vibes that are so closely associated with California, highlighted by the illegality & fun behind the counterculture movements of the 70’s through today’s libertarian acceptance and eventual legalization.
What began as a wholesale operation in early 2017 for supplying brick & mortar smoke shops with cheap prices on high-quality bongs & vapes, quickly evolved into an elaborate online headshop offering those same budget-friendly savings to anyone of age with a computer or smartphone. Thanks to our industry background, we used our established relationships with major brand names and amassed an endless supply of inventory that make up our affordable collections of bongs & dab rigs, vaporizers & e-nails, high-quality CBD, and an extensive selection of smoking accessories. We also design and maintain an expanding line of “Kush Clothing” found within our “Lifted Lifestyle” collection, a curated selection of 420-friendly accessories for yourself, your pets & your home.
At CaliConnected, customer service always comes first. We fulfill orders from California, Missouri, Michigan, New York, Pennsylvania, Florida & Georgia. This vast disbursement of shipping locations allows us to provide free ground shipping on all US orders over $20 and an average turnaround time on delivery within 2-5 days! Our devoted Customer Care Team is based out of Pennsylvania, operating independently from the warehouses in order to provide our clients the fastest and most efficient help possible. Let us be your new connect and you too can get a taste of the sweet California Dream.
