Wander more, be curious, and seek out your adventurous side with the Coyōté from My Bud Vase. The Coyōté Water Pipe was named "Top Bong" winner at the 2018 Canadian Cannabis Awards and features a super unique vase-style design with a deceptively clever, desert-like aesthetic. My Bud Vase water pipes help you enjoy your dry herbs while keeping the main purpose private. Simply turn the rubber grommet joint away from sight, place the included faux flower poker tool into the mouthpiece, and visiting guests will just assume you have a refined vase collection & tasteful home decor!
The My Bud Vase Coyōté Bong has a voluminous bubble base with a classy straight neck that measures a sizeable 10” inches tall. The beaker-style base houses an included 1.5” male bowl slide that guides your smoke through water for effective filtration and cooling power each draw. The sand-like texture and matte-Aztec design wrapped around the base give the Coyote Water Pipe a rugged yet wise appearance. Handmade from thick porcelain materials just like a real flower vase, this bong was built to last. Snag the award-winning My Bud Vase "Coyōté" Water Pipe today and break free from the ordinary.
Compatible with Dry Herbs 🌿
My Bud Vase "Coyōté" Water Pipe
Thick Porcelain Construction
Sand-Like Texturing
Matte Aztec Design
Flared Mouthpiece
10” inches Tall
Bubble Base
45° Joint
Female Joint
Fixed Downstem
Rubber Grommet
1.5" Male Bowl Slide
Vase-Style Beaker Bong
Blends into Normal Scenery
Faux Flower Poker Tool Included
CaliConnected Online Headshop
CaliConnected is an online headshop that aims to satisfy all of your smoking wants & needs in one convenient shopping experience. The company was founded by two marijuana connoisseurs with the vision to connect every customer with affordable hardware that can be proudly shown off. The CaliConnected name is all about the good vibes that are so closely associated with California, highlighted by the illegality & fun behind the counterculture movements of the 70’s through today’s libertarian acceptance and eventual legalization.
What began as a wholesale operation in early 2017 for supplying brick & mortar smoke shops with cheap prices on high-quality bongs & vapes, quickly evolved into an elaborate online headshop offering those same budget-friendly savings to anyone of age with a computer or smartphone. Thanks to our industry background, we used our established relationships with major brand names and amassed an endless supply of inventory that make up our affordable collections of bongs & dab rigs, vaporizers & e-nails, high-quality CBD, and an extensive selection of smoking accessories. We also design and maintain an expanding line of “Kush Clothing” found within our “Lifted Lifestyle” collection, a curated selection of 420-friendly accessories for yourself, your pets & your home.
At CaliConnected, customer service always comes first. We fulfill orders from California, Missouri, Michigan, New York, Pennsylvania, Florida & Georgia. This vast disbursement of shipping locations allows us to provide free ground shipping on all US orders over $20 and an average turnaround time on delivery within 2-5 days! Our devoted Customer Care Team is based out of Pennsylvania, operating independently from the warehouses in order to provide our clients the fastest and most efficient help possible. Let us be your new connect and you too can get a taste of the sweet California Dream.
