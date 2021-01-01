About this product
Equipped with the same amazing functionality as the original Puffco Peak Electric Rig, the Limited Edition Vision Lightning Peak features a silicone base with a prismatic gradient, iridescent metal band, colored glass inner-cone and straw, and a purple carb to complete the colorfully striking design. The Puffco Vision Peak comes fully equipped with haptic feedback, sesh-mode for social dabbing, a 2 hour charging time on it's long lasting battery, and intelligent temperature calibration with a vibrant LED light band. This device is the first ever smart rig designed specifically to unlock the true power of your wax concentrates, providing the clearest expression of potency, flavor, and effects of the plant they're derived from. This means you get the most efficient and enjoyable experience, faster & easier than ever before, with no learning curve needed.
The Puffco Vision Lightning Peak Smart Rig has a 20 second average heat up time and comes pre-set with 4 color-coded temperature settings (450°F, 500°F, 550°F, and 600°F). Beginner or expert, small or big loads, flavor or big clouds, no matter how you like to consume your concentrates there is a perfect Peak setting for you. The glass chamber of the Puffco Peak is hand-blown with the highest quality glass and adds an extra element of water filtration to your dabs, while the sturdy silicone base can take a hit and won’t easily slip or tip over. The discreet light band provides colorful battery and heat cycle indicators when needed, and conceals itself when they're not. The smart haptic feedback will vibrate while engaging with the Puffco Vision Peak at all times and works to ensure you get perfect, consistent hits.
The Puffco Vision Lightning Peak E-Rig is equipped with a ceramic bowl designed to extract more flavor from less materials. The high-grade ceramic activates flavor at lower temperatures, thereby minimizing harshness, and instead delivering smooth, tasty vapor clouds. The Vision Peak also boats a high heat retention that allows the ceramic bowl to stay heated in-between hits. The removable design provides for hassle-free cleaning and an easy way to replace whenever necessary. Enjoy truly efficient dabbing at home or on-the-go with the stylish, always reliable, Limited Edition Puffco Vision Lightning Peak E-Rig today!
Get Connected:
Compatible with Wax Concentrates 🍯
Puffco Vision Peak eRig Vaporizer
Water Filtration Mouthpiece
Removable Ceramic Bowl
Fast 20 Second Heat Up
Limited Edition Design
Hand-Blown Glass
LED Light Band
Rapid Heating
7” inches Tall
2.75” inches Wide
High Heat Retention
4 Preset Heat Settings
‘Sesh Mode’ for Sharing
Vibrating Haptic Feedback
Carb Cap & Metal Dabber Tool
Intelligent Temperature Calibration
Provides 30+ Dabs Per Full Charge
Box Includes:
1 x Puffco Peak Smart E-Rig
1 x Glass Mouthpiece
2 x Ceramic Bowls
1 x Dabber Tool
1 x Tether
1 x Carb Cap
1 x Carrying Case
1 x Cleaning Swab
1 x Micro USB Charger
About this brand
CaliConnected Online Headshop
CaliConnected is an online headshop that aims to satisfy all of your smoking wants & needs in one convenient shopping experience. The company was founded by two marijuana connoisseurs with the vision to connect every customer with affordable hardware that can be proudly shown off. The CaliConnected name is all about the good vibes that are so closely associated with California, highlighted by the illegality & fun behind the counterculture movements of the 70’s through today’s libertarian acceptance and eventual legalization.
What began as a wholesale operation in early 2017 for supplying brick & mortar smoke shops with cheap prices on high-quality bongs & vapes, quickly evolved into an elaborate online headshop offering those same budget-friendly savings to anyone of age with a computer or smartphone. Thanks to our industry background, we used our established relationships with major brand names and amassed an endless supply of inventory that make up our affordable collections of bongs & dab rigs, vaporizers & e-nails, high-quality CBD, and an extensive selection of smoking accessories. We also design and maintain an expanding line of “Kush Clothing” found within our “Lifted Lifestyle” collection, a curated selection of 420-friendly accessories for yourself, your pets & your home.
At CaliConnected, customer service always comes first. We fulfill orders from California, Missouri, Michigan, New York, Pennsylvania, Florida & Georgia. This vast disbursement of shipping locations allows us to provide free ground shipping on all US orders over $20 and an average turnaround time on delivery within 2-5 days! Our devoted Customer Care Team is based out of Pennsylvania, operating independently from the warehouses in order to provide our clients the fastest and most efficient help possible. Let us be your new connect and you too can get a taste of the sweet California Dream.
