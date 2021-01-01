About this product

The Pitch-N-Puff Combo Pack combines two of the greatest innovations in golf for a nifty novelty that allows you to tee off anytime, any place. This handy box includes a Puffingtons ‘Bent Grass’ Golf Ball Stash container for carrying around your dry herbs in plain sight and a Pitch-N-Puff one-hitter pipe cleverly disguised as a golf tee. Designed to replicate the look and feel of a real golf ball, the Bent Grass Ball Stash unscrews in the middle to reveal a stealthy storage compartment within. Sized slightly smaller than an actual golf ball, you can keep the Bent Grass Ball Stash with other golf balls inside your bag and easily pick it out from the bunch when needed. Disguised as a real golf tee with a gold-colored rim, the Puffingtons Pitch-N-Puff one-hitter pipe allows you to tee off anytime and any place. Load up and take a puff on-the-go, then hide the Pitch-N-Puff pipe in your golf bag amongst your other tees. Sized identically to a real golf tee, no one will know the difference!



The Puffingtons Pitch-N-Puff Golf Combo Pack makes a great gift for stoners who enjoy spending their time on the green. Keep this handy smoking accessory at home for fun, or carry it with you on the golf course and discreetly enjoy little rips between each hole. Both the Pitch-N-Puff one-hitter pipe and Bent Grass Ball Stash are manufactured right here in the USA using only the highest quality materials. A winning combination for both golfers and connoisseurs, hit the green today with the Puffingtons Pitch-N-Puff Combo Pack and elevate your game with the dankest accessory in golf.



Compatible with Dry Herbs 🌿

Puffingtons Golf Pitch-N-Puff Combo Pack

Bent Grass Golf Ball Stash Container

Pitch-N-Puff Golf Tee One-Hitter Pipe

Highest Quality Materials

Replica Sizes & Textures

Gold Colored Tee Rim

Chillum Style Pipe

Easy to Use

Made in the USA

Stealthy & Discreet

Great Gift for Stoners

Portable & Travel-Friendly

Threaded Dry Herb Storage

Easy to Distinguish in Golf Bag