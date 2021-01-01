About this product
It’s difficult to find an easier way than the Pure Ratios 40mg Hemp Patch to provide your body with a healthy, hemp-derived CBD oil. Designed to provide your body with the highest quality proprietary cannabinoid extract over the course of 4 full days (96 hrs), the Pure Ratios CBD Patch is an ideal solution for workaholics who always forget to take their supplements and those who are tired of constantly re-applying lotions & balms. This adhesive transdermal patch is infused with phytonutrients that work effectively to reduce inflammation, thereby eliminating aching joints & muscle soreness. The Pure Ratios Hemp Patch was fashioned to be practically unnoticeable while in use and features a small, round & tan-colored design.
The Pure Ratios 40mg Hemp Patch contains a considerably large amount of CBD. Most hemp oil tinctures that are designed for sublingual use will usually contain between 4mg-8mg of CBD per serving, as opposed to this Pure Ratios product that has 40mg CBD per patch. Each patch has an extended-release formula designed to last the entirety of 96 hours or 4 days, so it's recommended to save this patch for when your in need of an extra-strength product that will target a specific area as opposed to general CBD use for overall health & wellness. Instead, store this product in a cool, dry place until you’re ready to use it.
The Pure Ratios Hemp Patch is hypoallergenic, all-natural, and certified non-GMO. Like all of our CBD products, the patch contains CBD oil derived from organic industrial-grown hemp plants with less than .3% THC, not enough to feel any intoxicating or psychoactive effects. A single patch will deliver a beneficial serving of essential oils, phytonutrients, and naturally occurring terpenes that support overall health & wellness. Give the Pure Ratios CBD patch a try with a single pack or save your hard-earned dough when you stock up on a convenient 5 pack!
Pure Ratios CBD Hemp Extract Patch
Phytocannabinoids: 40mg CBD each
Pharmaceutical Grade Adhesive
Topical/Transdermal Patch
Reduces Inflammation
Extra Strength CBD
Natural Terpenes
96 Hours Relief
Waterproof*
Easy to Use
Hypoallergenic
Discreet Design
Low Maintenance
Certified Non-GMO
Proudly Made in the USA
Essential Oils & Phytonutrients
Full-Spectrum CO2 Extracted Hemp Oil
3rd Party Lab Tested for Purity & Potency
About this brand
CaliConnected Online Headshop
CaliConnected is an online headshop that aims to satisfy all of your smoking wants & needs in one convenient shopping experience. The company was founded by two marijuana connoisseurs with the vision to connect every customer with affordable hardware that can be proudly shown off. The CaliConnected name is all about the good vibes that are so closely associated with California, highlighted by the illegality & fun behind the counterculture movements of the 70’s through today’s libertarian acceptance and eventual legalization.
What began as a wholesale operation in early 2017 for supplying brick & mortar smoke shops with cheap prices on high-quality bongs & vapes, quickly evolved into an elaborate online headshop offering those same budget-friendly savings to anyone of age with a computer or smartphone. Thanks to our industry background, we used our established relationships with major brand names and amassed an endless supply of inventory that make up our affordable collections of bongs & dab rigs, vaporizers & e-nails, high-quality CBD, and an extensive selection of smoking accessories. We also design and maintain an expanding line of “Kush Clothing” found within our “Lifted Lifestyle” collection, a curated selection of 420-friendly accessories for yourself, your pets & your home.
At CaliConnected, customer service always comes first. We fulfill orders from California, Missouri, Michigan, New York, Pennsylvania, Florida & Georgia. This vast disbursement of shipping locations allows us to provide free ground shipping on all US orders over $20 and an average turnaround time on delivery within 2-5 days! Our devoted Customer Care Team is based out of Pennsylvania, operating independently from the warehouses in order to provide our clients the fastest and most efficient help possible. Let us be your new connect and you too can get a taste of the sweet California Dream.
