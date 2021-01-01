Loading…
Logo for the brand CaliConnected Online Headshop

CaliConnected Online Headshop

Pyptek Dreamroller Steamroller

About this product

Another innovative pipe from the unrivaled Pyptek family, the Dreamroller Hand Pipe was engineered to deliver huge rips from a travel-friendly steamroller design. Just like its predecessors, the Dreamroller Steamroller comes fully protected by Pyptek’s unprecedented metal exoskeleton made from anodized 6061 T-6 aircraft-grade aluminum. This indestructible exterior protects the high quality borosilicate glass pipe within so that it can always provide clean, tasty rips on the move.

A modern twist on the classic steamroller, the 5.5” inch Pyptek Dreamroller includes an “instant clear” feature that allows you to clear the chamber with the simple push of a button. This type of indestructible one-handed steamrollin’ action is perfect for hikers, urban explorers, and festival goers alike! The Dreamroller includes an ember-blocking filter screen for your smoke, a wide mouthpiece for huge rips, and fully disassembles for super easy cleaning. Snag the Pyptek Dreamroller Hand Pipe today and enjoy all the benefits of a premium glass steamroller with the ease of one-handed operation and reliable strength of aircraft-grade aluminum.

Get Connected:
Compatible with Dry Herbs 🌿
Pyptek Dreamroller Steamroller Pipe
Anodized Aluminum Exoskeleton
High Quality Borosilicate Glass
Aerospace-Grade Aluminum
Shock-Absorbing Gaskets
Unique Push Button Carb
Ember-Blocking Screen
Indestructible Design
Replaceable Parts
5.5” inch Length
Easy to Clean
Choice of Colors
Extremely Durable
Extra Wide Mouthpiece
“Instant Clear” Carburetor
Portable & Travel-Friendly
Easy One-Handed Operation
Pyptek Rubber O-Ring Kit (4)
Scientific Glass Steamroller Pipe
Proudly Made in the USA [Denver, CO]
