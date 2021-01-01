About this product

Another innovative pipe from the unrivaled Pyptek family, the Dreamroller Hand Pipe was engineered to deliver huge rips from a travel-friendly steamroller design. Just like its predecessors, the Dreamroller Steamroller comes fully protected by Pyptek’s unprecedented metal exoskeleton made from anodized 6061 T-6 aircraft-grade aluminum. This indestructible exterior protects the high quality borosilicate glass pipe within so that it can always provide clean, tasty rips on the move.



A modern twist on the classic steamroller, the 5.5” inch Pyptek Dreamroller includes an “instant clear” feature that allows you to clear the chamber with the simple push of a button. This type of indestructible one-handed steamrollin’ action is perfect for hikers, urban explorers, and festival goers alike! The Dreamroller includes an ember-blocking filter screen for your smoke, a wide mouthpiece for huge rips, and fully disassembles for super easy cleaning. Snag the Pyptek Dreamroller Hand Pipe today and enjoy all the benefits of a premium glass steamroller with the ease of one-handed operation and reliable strength of aircraft-grade aluminum.



Compatible with Dry Herbs 🌿

Pyptek Dreamroller Steamroller Pipe

Anodized Aluminum Exoskeleton

High Quality Borosilicate Glass

Aerospace-Grade Aluminum

Shock-Absorbing Gaskets

Unique Push Button Carb

Ember-Blocking Screen

Indestructible Design

Replaceable Parts

5.5” inch Length

Easy to Clean

Choice of Colors

Extremely Durable

Extra Wide Mouthpiece

“Instant Clear” Carburetor

Portable & Travel-Friendly

Easy One-Handed Operation

Pyptek Rubber O-Ring Kit (4)

Scientific Glass Steamroller Pipe

Proudly Made in the USA [Denver, CO]