If you find yourself skipping rocks across water when life gets you down, then this is the hand pipe for you. The Grav Pebble Spoon Hand Pipe finds beauty in simplicity, fashioned with a unique design closely resembling a polished river stone. This piece fits perfectly in the palm of your hand while remaining cornerless & smooth on all edges. The Grav Pebble Spoon comes fully equipped with a built-in carb situated on the left side and functions just like any other hand pipe despite its irregular shape. The low profile bowl and mouthpiece make hitting this glass pipe uber discreet and the design easily slips into your pockets when your on the move. Nature enthusiast or not, you're gonna love the Grav Pebble Spoon.



Compatible with Dry Herbs 🌿

Grav® Pebble Spoon Hand Pipe

High Quality Borosilicate Glass

Made on 44mm Solid Tubing

Flat Cornerless Design

2” inch Diameter

3” inch Length

1” inch Tall

Grav Decal

Unique Shape

Low Profile Bowl

Left Side Air Carb

Variety of Color Choices

Portable & Pocket-Friendly

Thick Scientific Glass Spoon Pipe

American Made Glass [Austin, TX]