Fair warning—this rolling tray will give you the munchies! Introducing the Raw Donuts Metal Rolling Tray, hands down the most delicious rolling tray you will ever find. This high quality metal tray provides ample space for all your rolling supplies while still having space to roll up joints with your favorite rolling papers & wraps. Not only does the Raw Donuts Rolling Tray look amazing, but it will keep your table clean & organized too. Curved edges work to prevent any accidental spillage and a smooth top coating makes it easy to maneuver your materials & wipe down when finished. The Raw Donuts Rolling Tray is only available in large and measures 14” inches long by 11” inches wide.
Raw® Donuts Large Metal Rolling Tray 🍩
Made from High Quality Aluminum
Curved Edges Prevent Spillage
Large Flat Rolling Surface
Smooth Top Coating
Rounded Corners
14” inches Long
11” inches Wide
1.25” inches Tall
Great Gift for Stoners
Assorted Donuts Artwork
Raw Collector's Series Tray
Authentic Raw Brand Product
CaliConnected Online Headshop
CaliConnected is an online headshop that aims to satisfy all of your smoking wants & needs in one convenient shopping experience. The company was founded by two marijuana connoisseurs with the vision to connect every customer with affordable hardware that can be proudly shown off. The CaliConnected name is all about the good vibes that are so closely associated with California, highlighted by the illegality & fun behind the counterculture movements of the 70’s through today’s libertarian acceptance and eventual legalization.
What began as a wholesale operation in early 2017 for supplying brick & mortar smoke shops with cheap prices on high-quality bongs & vapes, quickly evolved into an elaborate online headshop offering those same budget-friendly savings to anyone of age with a computer or smartphone. Thanks to our industry background, we used our established relationships with major brand names and amassed an endless supply of inventory that make up our affordable collections of bongs & dab rigs, vaporizers & e-nails, high-quality CBD, and an extensive selection of smoking accessories. We also design and maintain an expanding line of “Kush Clothing” found within our “Lifted Lifestyle” collection, a curated selection of 420-friendly accessories for yourself, your pets & your home.
At CaliConnected, customer service always comes first. We fulfill orders from California, Missouri, Michigan, New York, Pennsylvania, Florida & Georgia. This vast disbursement of shipping locations allows us to provide free ground shipping on all US orders over $20 and an average turnaround time on delivery within 2-5 days! Our devoted Customer Care Team is based out of Pennsylvania, operating independently from the warehouses in order to provide our clients the fastest and most efficient help possible. Let us be your new connect and you too can get a taste of the sweet California Dream.
