It's always time to roll one up with the Raw Rolling Papers Wall Clock. Raw has developed a cult-like following from their unmatched quality & continued reliability of smokable paper products. Raw merchandise follows in that high quality tradition, allowing Raw enthusiasts to keep their passion for the best rolling papers on display at all times with an assortment of premium rolling accessories and dope home decor items. The Raw Wall Clock is a great way to liven up an otherwise dull bedroom or office, featuring a solid wood construction with two clock hands that resemble pre-rolled joint cones!
The Raw Wall Clock uses a classic pre-rolled cone to indicate the hour while a king sized pre-rolled cone keeps track of your minutes so you'll never miss out on 4:20 again. Adorned with the Raw Rolling Papers Logo in the middle and “It's Always Time to Roll” across the bottom, rest assured that you'll always be in good hands when this clock is ticking. The Raw Rolling Papers Wall Clock operates off a single AA battery (not included) and has an easy to mount design on the backside for situating on any wall you please.
Raw® Rolling Papers Wall Clock
Pre-Rolled Cone Clock Hands
Solid Wood Construction
12” inch Diameter
Easy to Mount
Great Gift for Stoners
Authentic Raw® Product
“It's Always Time to Roll” Decal
Raw Natural Rolling Papers Logo
Runs off 1 AA Battery (Not Included)
CaliConnected Online Headshop
CaliConnected is an online headshop that aims to satisfy all of your smoking wants & needs in one convenient shopping experience. The company was founded by two marijuana connoisseurs with the vision to connect every customer with affordable hardware that can be proudly shown off. The CaliConnected name is all about the good vibes that are so closely associated with California, highlighted by the illegality & fun behind the counterculture movements of the 70’s through today’s libertarian acceptance and eventual legalization.
What began as a wholesale operation in early 2017 for supplying brick & mortar smoke shops with cheap prices on high-quality bongs & vapes, quickly evolved into an elaborate online headshop offering those same budget-friendly savings to anyone of age with a computer or smartphone. Thanks to our industry background, we used our established relationships with major brand names and amassed an endless supply of inventory that make up our affordable collections of bongs & dab rigs, vaporizers & e-nails, high-quality CBD, and an extensive selection of smoking accessories. We also design and maintain an expanding line of “Kush Clothing” found within our “Lifted Lifestyle” collection, a curated selection of 420-friendly accessories for yourself, your pets & your home.
At CaliConnected, customer service always comes first. We fulfill orders from California, Missouri, Michigan, New York, Pennsylvania, Florida & Georgia. This vast disbursement of shipping locations allows us to provide free ground shipping on all US orders over $20 and an average turnaround time on delivery within 2-5 days! Our devoted Customer Care Team is based out of Pennsylvania, operating independently from the warehouses in order to provide our clients the fastest and most efficient help possible. Let us be your new connect and you too can get a taste of the sweet California Dream.
