About this product
Everyone loves a clean pipe! The ResRemover 420 Cleaner is the first glass water pipe cleaning solution that is complete & ready to use with the addition of water. Easily clean your favorite glass bongs, hand pipes, dab rigs and dirty smoking accessories by simply adding hot water to the ResRemover bag and soaking your pieces within overnight. No agitation required. This ingenious glass cleaning solution comes in a pouch with a zip seal top that provides a secure closure, making it easier than ever to keep your bong collection clean.
ResRemover is designed with an all-natural plant based formula that is safe on the environment and doesn't contain any alcohol or other harsh chemicals/solvents. This eco-friendly, water-based formula rinses completely clean after use and won’t leave behind any bad tastes, smells, or residues on your glass like other traditional cleaning methods. Upgrade from using isopropyl alcohol, harsh solvents, sea salt and other abrasives with the ResRemover 420 Pipe Cleaner--just add water & soak!
How to Use:
The ResRemover 420 Pipe Cleaner Solution is safe to use on glass, quartz, acrylic, plastic, silicone, metal and ceramic. To start, fill the pouch with HOT water to the fill line. Then add your dirty items, squeeze out any extra air if needed to raise the water level to the top, and zip seal the bag to soak overnight. After giving your glass adequate time to soak, rinse the pieces under hot water after removal. You can seal bag for reuse if desired.
For large items that don't fit in the pouch, soak any downstems and/or bowl pieces following the directions above and pour the remaining contents of the bag into your glass pipe from the top and let it soak. We recommend the use of a silicone plug or glass stopper on the other end of bongs & dab rigs to allow the ResRemover solution to soak the inside thoroughly. Snag yourself a single pack today or go big with a full retail-ready box of 25 bags!
Get Connected:
Compatible with Smoking Pipes & Accessories 💨
ResRemover 420 Pipe Cleaner Solution
Highest Quality Materials
All-Natural Ingredients
Environmentally Safe
Plant Based Formula
Zip Seal Top
Easy to Use
Just Add Hot Water!
No shaking Necessary
Streak-Free Clean Results
No Smells or Residue Left Behind
About this brand
CaliConnected Online Headshop
CaliConnected is an online headshop that aims to satisfy all of your smoking wants & needs in one convenient shopping experience. The company was founded by two marijuana connoisseurs with the vision to connect every customer with affordable hardware that can be proudly shown off. The CaliConnected name is all about the good vibes that are so closely associated with California, highlighted by the illegality & fun behind the counterculture movements of the 70’s through today’s libertarian acceptance and eventual legalization.
What began as a wholesale operation in early 2017 for supplying brick & mortar smoke shops with cheap prices on high-quality bongs & vapes, quickly evolved into an elaborate online headshop offering those same budget-friendly savings to anyone of age with a computer or smartphone. Thanks to our industry background, we used our established relationships with major brand names and amassed an endless supply of inventory that make up our affordable collections of bongs & dab rigs, vaporizers & e-nails, high-quality CBD, and an extensive selection of smoking accessories. We also design and maintain an expanding line of “Kush Clothing” found within our “Lifted Lifestyle” collection, a curated selection of 420-friendly accessories for yourself, your pets & your home.
At CaliConnected, customer service always comes first. We fulfill orders from California, Missouri, Michigan, New York, Pennsylvania, Florida & Georgia. This vast disbursement of shipping locations allows us to provide free ground shipping on all US orders over $20 and an average turnaround time on delivery within 2-5 days! Our devoted Customer Care Team is based out of Pennsylvania, operating independently from the warehouses in order to provide our clients the fastest and most efficient help possible. Let us be your new connect and you too can get a taste of the sweet California Dream.
