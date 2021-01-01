About this product
Continuing the success of their first collaboration, Famous Brandz has once again teamed up with Snoop Dogg to create the second generation of high performance water pipes in the “Pounds” collection. Multiple new designs with unheard of styling were released in early 2019, each named after iconic airports around the USA. The Snoop Dogg Pounds ATL Bong is no different.
This 11” inch water pipe features a flared bubble base that houses an inline pendant percolator and leads your smoke to a straight neck mouthpiece. Functioning similarly to a showerhead perc, the ATL Bong’s inline perc will thoroughly filter your smoke for smooth rips of your dry herbs every use. Finished off with your choice of bold colored glass accents throughout the body, the Snoop Dogg Pounds ATL bong is as cool as the smoke it will provide. Welcome to Atlanta.
Get Connected:
Compatible with Dry Herbs 🌿
Snoop Dogg Pounds ATL Water Pipe
Famous Brandz x Snoop Dogg Collab
Thick Borosilicate Glass Bong
45° Fixed Diffuser Downstem
Inline Pendant Percolator
11” inches Tall
Straight Neck
14mm Female Joint
14mm Glass Bowl Piece
Brightly Colored Accents
3.6” inch Flared Bubble Base
Custom Collector's Box Included
Snoop Dogg’s Signature & Pounds Decals
Get Connected:
About this brand
CaliConnected Online Headshop
CaliConnected is an online headshop that aims to satisfy all of your smoking wants & needs in one convenient shopping experience. The company was founded by two marijuana connoisseurs with the vision to connect every customer with affordable hardware that can be proudly shown off. The CaliConnected name is all about the good vibes that are so closely associated with California, highlighted by the illegality & fun behind the counterculture movements of the 70’s through today’s libertarian acceptance and eventual legalization.
What began as a wholesale operation in early 2017 for supplying brick & mortar smoke shops with cheap prices on high-quality bongs & vapes, quickly evolved into an elaborate online headshop offering those same budget-friendly savings to anyone of age with a computer or smartphone. Thanks to our industry background, we used our established relationships with major brand names and amassed an endless supply of inventory that make up our affordable collections of bongs & dab rigs, vaporizers & e-nails, high-quality CBD, and an extensive selection of smoking accessories. We also design and maintain an expanding line of “Kush Clothing” found within our “Lifted Lifestyle” collection, a curated selection of 420-friendly accessories for yourself, your pets & your home.
At CaliConnected, customer service always comes first. We fulfill orders from California, Missouri, Michigan, New York, Pennsylvania, Florida & Georgia. This vast disbursement of shipping locations allows us to provide free ground shipping on all US orders over $20 and an average turnaround time on delivery within 2-5 days! Our devoted Customer Care Team is based out of Pennsylvania, operating independently from the warehouses in order to provide our clients the fastest and most efficient help possible. Let us be your new connect and you too can get a taste of the sweet California Dream.
