LA to Chicago, anywhere you go. Chicago is home to the 3rd busiest airport in the US & 6th busiest in the world, making the Windy City the next stop for the second generation of Smoking Pounds glassware. Just like the Windy City, this compact & portable Water Pipe provides a whirlwind of diffusion for cooling your smoke to perfection. Designed by Famous Brandz in collaboration with renowned gangster rapper & entrepreneur Snoop Dogg, the CHI features a super distinct bubble chamber body with an angled straight neck mouthpiece that is guaranteed to stand out amongst your glass collection. The fixed downstem is equipped with an inline tire percolator that operates similarly to a showerhead perc for the ideal amount of filtration every rip.
The Snoop Dogg Pounds CHI Water Pipe includes a glass bowl piece, premium quartz banger, dab tool and carb cap—everything you will need to enjoy both dry herbs and wax concentrates. If you're more of a flavor savor, the CHI let’s you produce poppin’ clouds with a shorter air path between the bowl and mouthpiece that provides optimal flavor from your extracts. This dual compatible bong is topped off with the Smoking Pounds Fist Decal, choice of color-matching glass accents, and Snoop Dogg’s Signature on the neck for unmatched style at your many destinations. Designed with the true connoisseur in mind, you can't go wrong with the CHI. Take flight with the Snoop Dogg Pounds CHI Water Pipe today and enjoy smooth rips & big clouds wherever life may take you.
Compatible with Dry Herbs & Wax 🌿🍯
Snoop Dogg Pounds CHI Water Pipe
Smoking Pounds by Famous Brandz
Premium Borosilicate Glass
Domed Bubble Chamber
Extra Thick 4mm Quartz
Showerhead Percolator
Angled Straight Neck
Flared Mouthpiece
4.25” inches Wide
Fixed Downstem
7” inches Tall
45° Joint
Bubble Base
Modern Design
Choice of Colors
14mm Female Joint
14mm Glass Bowl Piece
14mm Quartz Banger Nail
Smoking Pounds Fist Decal
Snoop Dogg Signature Decal
Glass Dabber Tool & Carb Cap
Thick Scientific Glass Beaker Bong
Famous Brandz x Snoop Dogg Collab
About this brand
CaliConnected Online Headshop
CaliConnected is an online headshop that aims to satisfy all of your smoking wants & needs in one convenient shopping experience. The company was founded by two marijuana connoisseurs with the vision to connect every customer with affordable hardware that can be proudly shown off. The CaliConnected name is all about the good vibes that are so closely associated with California, highlighted by the illegality & fun behind the counterculture movements of the 70’s through today’s libertarian acceptance and eventual legalization.
What began as a wholesale operation in early 2017 for supplying brick & mortar smoke shops with cheap prices on high-quality bongs & vapes, quickly evolved into an elaborate online headshop offering those same budget-friendly savings to anyone of age with a computer or smartphone. Thanks to our industry background, we used our established relationships with major brand names and amassed an endless supply of inventory that make up our affordable collections of bongs & dab rigs, vaporizers & e-nails, high-quality CBD, and an extensive selection of smoking accessories. We also design and maintain an expanding line of “Kush Clothing” found within our “Lifted Lifestyle” collection, a curated selection of 420-friendly accessories for yourself, your pets & your home.
At CaliConnected, customer service always comes first. We fulfill orders from California, Missouri, Michigan, New York, Pennsylvania, Florida & Georgia. This vast disbursement of shipping locations allows us to provide free ground shipping on all US orders over $20 and an average turnaround time on delivery within 2-5 days! Our devoted Customer Care Team is based out of Pennsylvania, operating independently from the warehouses in order to provide our clients the fastest and most efficient help possible. Let us be your new connect and you too can get a taste of the sweet California Dream.
