Conceived in outer space and designed in California, the Lightship Bubbler has an eccentric look backed by superb functionality. Brand new to Snoop Dogg’s lineup of Smoking Pounds glassware, the Lightship is a sleek & modern bubbler pipe crafted from high quality borosilicate glass. The diffuser downstem cools your smoke down by filtering each rip through water for unbelievably smooth inhales. The bowl features a built in honeycomb screen and protects you from unwanted materials and ash pulling through while smoking. The Lightship Hammer Bubbler is equipped with a flat tipped mouthpiece for a more comfortable draw and available in several bold colors to match any vibe. Each Lightship Bubbler has Snoop's signature inscribed on the neck and a Smoking Pounds fist decal on the front of the glass. Look up to the stars and take a cosmic journey with the Lightship Hand Pipe from Famous Brandz!
Compatible with Dry Herbs 🌿
Smoking Pounds Lightship Bubbler
Premium Borosilicate Glass
Sleek, Modern Design
Flat Tip Mouthpiece
Diffuser Downstem
Built-In Screen
7” inch Length
Left Side Air Carb
Bright Accent Colors
Custom Collector's Box
Portable & Travel-Friendly
Smoking Pounds Fist Decal
Snoop Dogg's Signature Decal
Thick Scientific Glass Water Pipe
Famous Brandz x Snoop Dogg Collab
CaliConnected Online Headshop
CaliConnected is an online headshop that aims to satisfy all of your smoking wants & needs in one convenient shopping experience. The company was founded by two marijuana connoisseurs with the vision to connect every customer with affordable hardware that can be proudly shown off. The CaliConnected name is all about the good vibes that are so closely associated with California, highlighted by the illegality & fun behind the counterculture movements of the 70’s through today’s libertarian acceptance and eventual legalization.
What began as a wholesale operation in early 2017 for supplying brick & mortar smoke shops with cheap prices on high-quality bongs & vapes, quickly evolved into an elaborate online headshop offering those same budget-friendly savings to anyone of age with a computer or smartphone. Thanks to our industry background, we used our established relationships with major brand names and amassed an endless supply of inventory that make up our affordable collections of bongs & dab rigs, vaporizers & e-nails, high-quality CBD, and an extensive selection of smoking accessories. We also design and maintain an expanding line of “Kush Clothing” found within our “Lifted Lifestyle” collection, a curated selection of 420-friendly accessories for yourself, your pets & your home.
At CaliConnected, customer service always comes first. We fulfill orders from California, Missouri, Michigan, New York, Pennsylvania, Florida & Georgia. This vast disbursement of shipping locations allows us to provide free ground shipping on all US orders over $20 and an average turnaround time on delivery within 2-5 days! Our devoted Customer Care Team is based out of Pennsylvania, operating independently from the warehouses in order to provide our clients the fastest and most efficient help possible. Let us be your new connect and you too can get a taste of the sweet California Dream.
