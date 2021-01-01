About this product
Tired of dead batteries and burnt out coils in your current e-rig setup? With the brand new RiO MakeOver Dab Rig from Stache Products, you will rest assured knowing you can continue dabbing with none of those issues of the past. The RiO MakeOver Dab Rig features a recessed 14mm female joint for protecting the included quartz banger, a wide showerhead percolator for expertly filtering your vapor through water, and a flared mouthpiece tooled for comfortable draws. The colorful base works to protect your rig while housing a specially designed refillable, adjustable butane torch! This torch is perfectly aligned to heat up the included 14mm male Core Reactor quartz banger nail which is positioned just above the torches nozzle for the perfect temperature every dab.
The RiO MakeOver Dab Rig stands a compact 6.5” inches tall and is crafted from 4mm thick borosilicate glass that was built to last. This base is available in a variety of distinct color combinations and is perfectly molded to protect the unique cube-shaped oil rig. The RiO MakeOver Kit comes with a Puddle Pusher carb cap that ensures none of your precious concentrates get left behind, a dual-tipped titanium dabber tool, and silicone plugs that work to contain odors and allow you to travel with water inside the rig! Last but not least, a Stache Products branded zip-up carrying case with custom-cut EVA foam inserts is included to protect your investment when on the move. Get the full package with everything you need to dab on the go with the RiO MakeOver Portable Dab Rig Kit from Stache Products!
Get Connected:
Compatible with Wax Concentrates 🍯
Stache Products RiO MakeOver Rig Kit
Cube-Shaped Glass Bubbler Rig
Built-in Refillable Butane Torch
Variety of Blended Colors
Showerhead Percolator
Travel-Ready Oil Rig
Flared Mouthpiece
6.5” inches Tall
Recessed Joint
14mm Female Joint
14mm Male Quartz Banger
4mm Thick Borosilicate Glass
Decalled Torch with Overflow Valve
Box Includes:
1 x RiO MakeOver Rig
1 x RiO Custom Base w. Torch
1 x Core Reactor Quartz Banger
1 x Puddle Pusher Carb Cap
1 x Dual Tipped Dabber Tool
1 x Zip-Up Carrying Case w. Eva Foam
About this brand
CaliConnected Online Headshop
CaliConnected is an online headshop that aims to satisfy all of your smoking wants & needs in one convenient shopping experience. The company was founded by two marijuana connoisseurs with the vision to connect every customer with affordable hardware that can be proudly shown off. The CaliConnected name is all about the good vibes that are so closely associated with California, highlighted by the illegality & fun behind the counterculture movements of the 70’s through today’s libertarian acceptance and eventual legalization.
What began as a wholesale operation in early 2017 for supplying brick & mortar smoke shops with cheap prices on high-quality bongs & vapes, quickly evolved into an elaborate online headshop offering those same budget-friendly savings to anyone of age with a computer or smartphone. Thanks to our industry background, we used our established relationships with major brand names and amassed an endless supply of inventory that make up our affordable collections of bongs & dab rigs, vaporizers & e-nails, high-quality CBD, and an extensive selection of smoking accessories. We also design and maintain an expanding line of “Kush Clothing” found within our “Lifted Lifestyle” collection, a curated selection of 420-friendly accessories for yourself, your pets & your home.
At CaliConnected, customer service always comes first. We fulfill orders from California, Missouri, Michigan, New York, Pennsylvania, Florida & Georgia. This vast disbursement of shipping locations allows us to provide free ground shipping on all US orders over $20 and an average turnaround time on delivery within 2-5 days! Our devoted Customer Care Team is based out of Pennsylvania, operating independently from the warehouses in order to provide our clients the fastest and most efficient help possible. Let us be your new connect and you too can get a taste of the sweet California Dream.
