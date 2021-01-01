If you thought the renowned Mighty Vaporizer couldn’t get any better, Storz & Bickel has a surprise in store with the new and improved Mighty+ Vaporizer. Taking the original Mighty back to the drawing board, this redesigned portable vaporizer delivers faster charging with its new USB-C Supercharge capabilities that can charge your unit up to 80% in just 40 minutes. In addition to a rapid charge, the USB-C modification allows you to charge on the go by using any portable battery as an extension, rather than requiring a wall outlet like its predecessor. The Storz & Bickel Mighty+ also features an updated circuit board that can reach your desired temperature within 60 seconds of turning on the vaporizer.



The Storz & Bickel Mighty+ Vaporizer has adopted the Super-Boost mode from its little sibling, the Crafty+, which increases the temperature and produces thick vapor clouds with just three clicks. The Mighty+ comes with a new and improved ceramic-coated filling chamber, making it even more sturdy and resistant than the original Mighty chamber. Storz & Bickel engineered the Mighty+ Vaporizer with a hybrid heating system that combines conduction and convection heating methods. This patented technology is proven to excel in evenly heating your materials inside the chamber and enables the Mighty+ to quickly reach your desired temperatures with little to no risk of combustion. The powerful heating system also provides exceptional airflow and minimal draw resistance that allows you to breathe in effortlessly from the swivel mouthpiece. The Mighty+ Vaporizer is equipped with an ingenious cooling unit made from PEEK, a high-grade heat-resistant plastic that works to extend the vapor path and give each hit maximum time to cool down.



If you ever had issues standing up your Mighty between uses, the Mighty+ Vaporizer features discrete fins on the bottom of the device to make it stand more securely on flat surfaces. The same tactical design used on the original Mighty can be seen on the new Mighty+ Vape, with a ribbed exterior that resembles a radiator. This unique design not only provides an exceptional grip but allows heat to dissipate from the grooves, that way the device never overheats in your hands during back-to-back hits. This streamlined design plus the ability to charge anywhere makes the Storz & Bickel Mighty+ Vaporizer the ultimate travel companion for all of life’s adventures.



The improved circuit board and USB-C Supercharge capability of the Mighty+ Vaporizer were designed to provide more back-to-back sessions with less time spent charging your device. Compared to its predecessor, the Mighty+ boasts a much faster heat-up time that is ready for action in as little as 60 seconds. The brand new Super Boost mode can be activated with a triple-click of the power button and provides extra thick vapor clouds from your chosen materials by raising the temperatures 15°C, or 27°F. Spend more time vaping and less time waiting with the Mighty+ Vaporizer from Storz & Bickel today!



How to Use:



Using the Mighty+ Vaporizer is simple and easy. The orange circular button located on the side of the device allows you to turn the device on/off. Due to the plus-/minus keys and the easily visible LED display, the operation of the Mighty is self-explanatory. The device is ready for use as soon as the actual temperature corresponds to the individually adjustable set temperature. The personally preferred temperature can be adjusted gradually during vaporization through the setting options directly on the device.



You can easily twist the top of the Mighty+ Vaporizer off to load your materials. To use the Mighty+ with wax concentrates, insert a Drip Pad into the loading chamber first. The Mighty+ loading chamber is always ready for use with dry herbs. Once your materials are loaded, place the top back onto the body of the vaporizer, choose your desired temperature, and the Mighty+ will vibrate to let you know it’s ready!



Get Connected:



Compatible with Dry Herbs & Wax 🌿🍯*

Storz & Bickel Mighty Plus Vaporizer

Precise Digital Temperature Control

Convection/Conduction Heating

Improved Housing Materials

60 Second Heat-Up Time

Swivel Straw Mouthpiece

New Super-Boost Mode

Improved Electronics

New Circuit Board

Dual Compatible

Simple to Use

Ergonomic Grip

Durable & Compact

USB-C Supercharge

Tactical & Lightweight

Hybrid Heating System

Ultra-Low Draw Resistance

Unprecedented Cloud Production

Haptic Feedback/Vibration Notifications

2-Year Hassle-Free Manufacturer Warranty*



*Note: Storz & Bickel Drip Pads for using the Mighty Plus with wax concentrates are sold separately.



*Note: An additional 1-year warranty can be added to your Mighty Plus Vaporizer 2-year warranty by registering your device immediately after purchase. You can register your product by clicking here.



Box Includes:



1 x Storz & Bickel Mighty+ Vaporizer

1 x USB-C Charging Cable

1 x S&B Dosing Capsule

3 x Base Seal Rings

3 x Normal Screens

3 x Coarse Screens

1 x Cleaning Brush

1 x Safety Manual

1 x User Manual