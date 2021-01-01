About this product
Putting a new spin on the classic whip-style desktop vaporizer, the Plenty Vaporizer from Storz & Bickel features a unique handheld design which sets it apart from every other unit in its class. Instead of a traditional silicone whip, the Plenty Vape features a high-quality stainless steel coil that works to better cool your vapor. This highly efficient stainless steel cooling coil features a dual compatibility that ensures a pleasant aromatic experience from both your dry herbs and wax concentrates. The Plenty is handcrafted in Germany by Storz & Bickel, boasting a silent & lightweight design that simply goes unmatched in the desktop vaporizer market.
The Storz & Bickel Plenty Vaporizer is equipped with precision temperature control that ranges between 266°-395°F, allowing you to explore a variety of heat settings and flavor profiles. The Plenty incorporates several cutting-edge thermal engineering feats into this compact unit, including a double helix heat-exchanger that ensures efficient air heating and high-yield vaporization that won’t mask the quality of your materials. The temperature in the filling chamber is shown by an analog thermometer on the face of the vaporizer. The bi-metallic regulator provides for safe operation of the Plenty Vape, while including independent temperature control and an automatic switch-off feature.
The Plenty's vapor quality is similar to their iconic Volcano Vaporizer, providing dense & aromatic draws every use. The Plenty's effective vapor production system makes for an enjoyable experience without the learning curve found on other vaporizers. Simply load your blends in Plenty's filling chamber, select your desired temperature on the Temperature Adjustment Wheel, and engage the heater by giving the handle a squeeze. When your temperature is reached, a red light on the front will turn off with a click. After some time the Plenty will turn off the heat and start cooling, but you can activate it again by giving the handle another squeeze. Enjoy high quality vapor today from one of the best brands and one of the most unique designs in the industry with the Plenty Vaporizer by Storz & Bickel.
Get Connected:
Compatible with Dry Herbs & Wax 🌿🍯
The Storz & Bickel Plenty Vaporizer
Stainless Steel Cooling Coil
Visual Temperature Dial
Quick Heat-Up Time
Handheld Design
3 Year Warranty
Durable & Tactical
Efficient & Effective
Large Herb Chamber
Automatic Shut-Off Feature
Precise Temperature Control
Dual Compatible Desktop Vape
Produces Large, Dense Vapor Clouds
Box Includes:
1 x Plenty Vaporizer
1 x Filling Chamber
1 x Cooling Coil
1 x Mouthpiece
1 x Liquid Pad
1 x User Manual
1 x Cleaning Brush
3 x Normal Screens
1 x Herb Mill Grinder
2 x Long Tubing Section
2 x Short Tubing Section
About this brand
CaliConnected Online Headshop
CaliConnected is an online headshop that aims to satisfy all of your smoking wants & needs in one convenient shopping experience. The company was founded by two marijuana connoisseurs with the vision to connect every customer with affordable hardware that can be proudly shown off. The CaliConnected name is all about the good vibes that are so closely associated with California, highlighted by the illegality & fun behind the counterculture movements of the 70’s through today’s libertarian acceptance and eventual legalization.
What began as a wholesale operation in early 2017 for supplying brick & mortar smoke shops with cheap prices on high-quality bongs & vapes, quickly evolved into an elaborate online headshop offering those same budget-friendly savings to anyone of age with a computer or smartphone. Thanks to our industry background, we used our established relationships with major brand names and amassed an endless supply of inventory that make up our affordable collections of bongs & dab rigs, vaporizers & e-nails, high-quality CBD, and an extensive selection of smoking accessories. We also design and maintain an expanding line of “Kush Clothing” found within our “Lifted Lifestyle” collection, a curated selection of 420-friendly accessories for yourself, your pets & your home.
At CaliConnected, customer service always comes first. We fulfill orders from California, Missouri, Michigan, New York, Pennsylvania, Florida & Georgia. This vast disbursement of shipping locations allows us to provide free ground shipping on all US orders over $20 and an average turnaround time on delivery within 2-5 days! Our devoted Customer Care Team is based out of Pennsylvania, operating independently from the warehouses in order to provide our clients the fastest and most efficient help possible. Let us be your new connect and you too can get a taste of the sweet California Dream.
