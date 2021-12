Strawberry Cake CBD Flower is an Indica dominant strain with a smell and flavor so similar to strawberry cheesecake it can satisfy just about anyone's sweet tooth. This CBD flower from Bammmer features dark green nugs saturated with crystals and layered with mesmerizing bright orange hairs. Strawberry Cake CBD Flower contains a potent 15.63% of all-natural CBD with a mix of natural terpenes derived from hemp. This Indica dominant CBD strain is grown indoors, a less cost-effective growing method, but one that provides a cleaner, safer harvest with higher trichome counts and denser nugs. Bammmer CBD Flower is strictly controlled at every production stage, trimmed by hand, packaged with no additional additives, and 3rd party lab-tested to guarantee the purity and potency advertised.



Strawberry Cake Indoor-Grown CBD Flower comes in the form of a bud grown from hemp plants that closely resemble marijuana buds. These CBD buds have less than .3% THC, the psychoactive cannabinoid found in marijuana that makes you feel “high,” and therefore will not produce any mind-altering effects or show up on a standard drug test. With Strawberry Cake CBD flower, you can enjoy the medicinal benefits of hemp without the side effects of anxiety or paranoia that are frequently associated with THC found in marijuana. Enjoy a high-quality Indica strain that is so sweet it will always leave you smiling with Bammmer’s Strawberry Cake CBD Flower!



How to Use:



There is no special equipment needed to start enjoying Strawberry Cake CBD Flower. CBD flower, also referred to as hemp flower or CBD bud, can be smoked from your favorite water pipes, hand pipes, or even from a dry herb vaporizer. Unlike CBD edibles that need to be digested before entering your bloodstream, smoking CBD flower enacts effects immediately and is regarded as the most effective dosing method for using CBD. Vaping your CBD flower is the preferred method for exploring the flavor profiles of new strains while smoking hemp flower from a glass bong will provide larger clouds and be most effective in terms of speed & potency.



Storage:



Bammmer’s high-quality CBD Flower will arrive at your doorstep in a convenient resealable pouch with an included humidity control pack to keep things fresh. For long-term storage, we recommend keeping your Strawberry Cake CBD Flower in an airtight glass or metal container and storing the container in a cool dark place with minimal temperature fluctuation. For larger quantities, you can always add additional humidity control packs when needed.



Get Connected:



Bammmer Strawberry Cake CBD Flower 🌿

Made from All-Natural Hemp

Indica Dominant Strain

Hybrid CBD Flower

Natural Terpenes

Indoor Grown

15.63% CBD

Hand Trimmed

3rd Party Lab Tested

Sweet & Fruity Aroma

Relaxed & Calming Effects

Humidity Control Pack Included

Farm Bill Compliant: Delta 9 THC < 0.3%



Note: Flower color may vary from product photos.



Warning: Do not use if pregnant or lactating. Always consult a medical doctor before modifying your diet or using any new product. This CBD product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease. These statements have not been evaluated by the food and drug administration (FDA).