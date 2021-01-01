About this product
Perhaps the most delectable way to start enjoying the benefits of hemp, these CBD infused chocolate chunks are as delicious as they look and contain 10mg of CBD per piece. Part of the mouthwatering edibles line from Tasty Hemp Oil, Tasty Cocoas are handcrafted using industrial hemp oil with a naturally high CBD content. Each Tasty Cocoas box comes with 4 individually wrapped bite-sized pieces for a total of 40mg of CBD per box, available in either dark chocolate or dark mint chocolate flavors. Throughout the summer (and winter too depending on region), we ship Tasty Cocoas with cold packs so they stay chilled, intact, and ready to eat, the moment they are delivered.
These CBD infused edibles are made in small batches to guarantee freshness and designed to be the most palatable way to deliver hemp-derived phytonutrients into your body. Tasty Cocoas Chocolate Chunks are a great choice for a number of reasons, mainly because savory dark chocolate effectively masks the taste of hemp oil without sacrificing any nutritional benefits. CBD infused edibles give you full mastery over portions and dosage too. If you're seeking a more discreet way to take your hemp oil, it doesn’t get much more inconspicuous than a piece of chocolate.
CaliConnected is an online headshop that aims to satisfy all of your smoking wants & needs in one convenient shopping experience. The company was founded by two marijuana connoisseurs with the vision to connect every customer with affordable hardware that can be proudly shown off. The CaliConnected name is all about the good vibes that are so closely associated with California, highlighted by the illegality & fun behind the counterculture movements of the 70’s through today’s libertarian acceptance and eventual legalization.
What began as a wholesale operation in early 2017 for supplying brick & mortar smoke shops with cheap prices on high-quality bongs & vapes, quickly evolved into an elaborate online headshop offering those same budget-friendly savings to anyone of age with a computer or smartphone. Thanks to our industry background, we used our established relationships with major brand names and amassed an endless supply of inventory that make up our affordable collections of bongs & dab rigs, vaporizers & e-nails, high-quality CBD, and an extensive selection of smoking accessories. We also design and maintain an expanding line of “Kush Clothing” found within our “Lifted Lifestyle” collection, a curated selection of 420-friendly accessories for yourself, your pets & your home.
At CaliConnected, customer service always comes first. We fulfill orders from California, Missouri, Michigan, New York, Pennsylvania, Florida & Georgia. This vast disbursement of shipping locations allows us to provide free ground shipping on all US orders over $20 and an average turnaround time on delivery within 2-5 days! Our devoted Customer Care Team is based out of Pennsylvania, operating independently from the warehouses in order to provide our clients the fastest and most efficient help possible. Let us be your new connect and you too can get a taste of the sweet California Dream.
