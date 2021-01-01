About this product
Tasty Drops is revolutionizing the CBD game with what might very well be the best-tasting hemp oil available on the market. If you’ve tried other CBD hemp oil supplements in the past, you know firsthand that the taste can be hideous, much like eating a handful of dirt. For those who enjoy the raw earthy taste of CBD, the natural flavor will suit your needs. For the rest of us, the Berry, Spearmint, and Vanilla Tasty Drops have just the right amount of added natural flavors to suppress the taste of hemp and make it easier than ever to maintain a daily routine of CBD use.
Tasty Drops is a proprietary hemp oil tincture made for sublingual use (under your tongue), with each batch handmade and lab-tested to guarantee a fresh & potent product every time. This CBD oil is formulated with full-spectrum phytocannabinoids (CBD, CBDa), cleanly extracted from industrial hemp plants, and left in its raw form. The resulting product is a strong concentration of CBD oil enhanced with synergistic terpenes from various plants such as hemp and clary sage.
Terpenes make up a large class of organic compounds accountable for the unique smells, colors & palliative benefits of various plants. By combining terpenes with hemp's natural cannabinoids, Tasty Drops CBD Hemp Oil offers a powerful cooperative energy of phytonutrients that you won't find anyplace else. This Tasty Drops Hemp Oil Tincture contains an extra strength 1000mg of phytocannabinoids (CBD, CBDa) per 1oz bottle.
Tasty Drops is a proprietary hemp oil tincture made for sublingual use (under your tongue), with each batch handmade and lab-tested to guarantee a fresh & potent product every time. This CBD oil is formulated with full-spectrum phytocannabinoids (CBD, CBDa), cleanly extracted from industrial hemp plants, and left in its raw form. The resulting product is a strong concentration of CBD oil enhanced with synergistic terpenes from various plants such as hemp and clary sage.
Terpenes make up a large class of organic compounds accountable for the unique smells, colors & palliative benefits of various plants. By combining terpenes with hemp's natural cannabinoids, Tasty Drops CBD Hemp Oil offers a powerful cooperative energy of phytonutrients that you won't find anyplace else. This Tasty Drops Hemp Oil Tincture contains an extra strength 1000mg of phytocannabinoids (CBD, CBDa) per 1oz bottle.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
CaliConnected Online Headshop
CaliConnected is an online headshop that aims to satisfy all of your smoking wants & needs in one convenient shopping experience. The company was founded by two marijuana connoisseurs with the vision to connect every customer with affordable hardware that can be proudly shown off. The CaliConnected name is all about the good vibes that are so closely associated with California, highlighted by the illegality & fun behind the counterculture movements of the 70’s through today’s libertarian acceptance and eventual legalization.
What began as a wholesale operation in early 2017 for supplying brick & mortar smoke shops with cheap prices on high-quality bongs & vapes, quickly evolved into an elaborate online headshop offering those same budget-friendly savings to anyone of age with a computer or smartphone. Thanks to our industry background, we used our established relationships with major brand names and amassed an endless supply of inventory that make up our affordable collections of bongs & dab rigs, vaporizers & e-nails, high-quality CBD, and an extensive selection of smoking accessories. We also design and maintain an expanding line of “Kush Clothing” found within our “Lifted Lifestyle” collection, a curated selection of 420-friendly accessories for yourself, your pets & your home.
At CaliConnected, customer service always comes first. We fulfill orders from California, Missouri, Michigan, New York, Pennsylvania, Florida & Georgia. This vast disbursement of shipping locations allows us to provide free ground shipping on all US orders over $20 and an average turnaround time on delivery within 2-5 days! Our devoted Customer Care Team is based out of Pennsylvania, operating independently from the warehouses in order to provide our clients the fastest and most efficient help possible. Let us be your new connect and you too can get a taste of the sweet California Dream.
What began as a wholesale operation in early 2017 for supplying brick & mortar smoke shops with cheap prices on high-quality bongs & vapes, quickly evolved into an elaborate online headshop offering those same budget-friendly savings to anyone of age with a computer or smartphone. Thanks to our industry background, we used our established relationships with major brand names and amassed an endless supply of inventory that make up our affordable collections of bongs & dab rigs, vaporizers & e-nails, high-quality CBD, and an extensive selection of smoking accessories. We also design and maintain an expanding line of “Kush Clothing” found within our “Lifted Lifestyle” collection, a curated selection of 420-friendly accessories for yourself, your pets & your home.
At CaliConnected, customer service always comes first. We fulfill orders from California, Missouri, Michigan, New York, Pennsylvania, Florida & Georgia. This vast disbursement of shipping locations allows us to provide free ground shipping on all US orders over $20 and an average turnaround time on delivery within 2-5 days! Our devoted Customer Care Team is based out of Pennsylvania, operating independently from the warehouses in order to provide our clients the fastest and most efficient help possible. Let us be your new connect and you too can get a taste of the sweet California Dream.