About this product
Tasty Hemp Oil Gummy Bears are one of the most enjoyable and fun ways to remember to take your daily dose of CBD. Each gummy contains 25mg of CBD and comes in an assortment of fruity flavors. Give these sweet bears a chance to prove themselves with a sample-sized 4 pack, or snag yourself a month-long supply of CBD with the full bottle containing 40 gummies formulated to provide a daily amount of essential CBD without the tedious routine and earthy tastes associated with sublingual CBD oil. Like other products made from hemp-derived CBD, these gummies contain minimal amounts of THC (less than .3%), not enough to cause any psychoactive or intoxicating effects. Snag a bottle today and let Tasty Hemp Oil CBD Gummy Bears become the easiest part of your morning or nightly routine!
About this brand
CaliConnected Online Headshop
CaliConnected is an online headshop that aims to satisfy all of your smoking wants & needs in one convenient shopping experience. The company was founded by two marijuana connoisseurs with the vision to connect every customer with affordable hardware that can be proudly shown off. The CaliConnected name is all about the good vibes that are so closely associated with California, highlighted by the illegality & fun behind the counterculture movements of the 70’s through today’s libertarian acceptance and eventual legalization.
What began as a wholesale operation in early 2017 for supplying brick & mortar smoke shops with cheap prices on high-quality bongs & vapes, quickly evolved into an elaborate online headshop offering those same budget-friendly savings to anyone of age with a computer or smartphone. Thanks to our industry background, we used our established relationships with major brand names and amassed an endless supply of inventory that make up our affordable collections of bongs & dab rigs, vaporizers & e-nails, high-quality CBD, and an extensive selection of smoking accessories. We also design and maintain an expanding line of “Kush Clothing” found within our “Lifted Lifestyle” collection, a curated selection of 420-friendly accessories for yourself, your pets & your home.
At CaliConnected, customer service always comes first. We fulfill orders from California, Missouri, Michigan, New York, Pennsylvania, Florida & Georgia. This vast disbursement of shipping locations allows us to provide free ground shipping on all US orders over $20 and an average turnaround time on delivery within 2-5 days! Our devoted Customer Care Team is based out of Pennsylvania, operating independently from the warehouses in order to provide our clients the fastest and most efficient help possible. Let us be your new connect and you too can get a taste of the sweet California Dream.
