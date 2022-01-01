Tennessee Tangie CBD flower is a Sativa dominant strain that will have you feeling vibrant like a sunny summer day. This CBD flower from Bammmer features a citrus aroma as sweet as a fresh tangerine and as colorful as one too with its thick orange hairs and large crystals. Tennessee Tangie CBD Flower contains a robust 17.8% of all-natural CBD with a mix of natural terpenes derived from hemp. This Sativa dominant CBD strain is grown indoors, a less cost-effective growing method, but one that provides a cleaner, safer harvest with higher trichome counts and denser nugs. Bammmer CBD Flower is strictly controlled at every stage of production, trimmed by hand, packaged with no additional additives, and 3rd party lab-tested to guarantee the purity and potency advertised.



Tennessee Tangie CBD Flower comes in the form of a bud grown from hemp plants that closely resemble marijuana buds. These CBD buds have less than .3% THC, the psychoactive cannabinoid found in marijuana that makes you feel “high,” and therefore will not produce any mind-altering effects or show up on a standard drug test. With Tennessee Tangie CBD flower, you can enjoy the medicinal benefits of hemp without the side effects of anxiety or paranoia that are frequently associated with THC found in marijuana. Enjoy a strain that’s bursting with flavor and is sure to add some southern charm to your day with Tennessee Tangie CBD Flower from Bammmer!



How to Use:



There is no special equipment needed to start enjoying Tennessee Tangie CBD Flower. CBD flower, also referred to as hemp flower or CBD bud, can be smoked from your favorite water pipes, hand pipes, or even from a dry herb vaporizer. Unlike CBD edibles that need to be digested before entering your bloodstream, smoking CBD flower enacts effects immediately and is regarded as the most effective dosing method for using CBD. Vaping your CBD flower is the preferred method for exploring the flavor profiles of new strains while smoking hemp flower from a glass bong will provide larger clouds and be most effective in terms of speed & potency.



Storage:



Bammmer is a recognizable brand of high-quality CBD Flower that will arrive at your doorstep in a convenient resealable pouch with an included humidity control pack to keep things fresh. For long-term storage, we recommend keeping your Tennessee Tangie CBD Flower in an airtight glass or metal container and storing the container in a cool dark place with minimal temperature fluctuation. For larger quantities, you can always add additional humidity control packs when needed.



Get Connected:



Bammmer Tennessee Tangie CBD Flower 🌿

Made from All-Natural Hemp

Sativa Dominant Strain

Hybrid CBD Flower

Natural Terpenes

Indoor Grown

17.8% CBD

Hand Trimmed

3rd Party Lab Tested

Citrus & Sweet Aroma

Energizing & Uplifting Effects

Humidity Control Pack Included

Farm Bill Compliant: Delta 9 THC < 0.3%



Note: Flower color may vary from product photos.



Warning: Do not use if pregnant or lactating. Always consult a medical doctor before modifying your diet or using any new product. This CBD product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease. These statements have not been evaluated by the food and drug administration (FDA).